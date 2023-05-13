Ferrari, overtaking Stellantis on the Stock Exchange: it’s a luxury rather than an auto stock

Listen to the audio version of the article

A sign of the times, luxury in the car is flying while the legacy manufacturers, the historic ones, are seeing uninspiring numbers in terms of deliveries, not revenues and profits, thanks to ever-high prices (apart from the sensational cuts by Tesla). And so Porsche, on the stock exchange since the end of September 2022, has far surpassed the Volkswagen Group in capitalization. While during the week Ferrari surpassed Stellantis, until 2015 parent company of the iconic luxury sports car manufacturer.

Ferrari, which is starting deliveries of its first quattroporte, the 12-cylinder Purosangue, and boasts orders covered until 2025, is traveling at the highest level having gained 34% this year, the best title among European car manufacturers. This drove up the market value to close to 50 billion euros (272 euros for the stock), exceeding Stellantis’ 47 billion euros (+13% in 2023) and making it one of the three largest companies on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Demand for luxury sports cars has held up well among Ferrari’s wealthy customers even as the Maranello-based house has raised prices, in stark contrast to mass-market automakers that are losing on prices under the hit of inflation. . Ferrari stock is in many ways comparable to that of large luxury goods companies in Europe, and has produced total returns in excess of 560% since its farewell to Fiat strongly desired by Sergio Marchionne. Over the same period, returns for auto stocks in Europe were around 50%, including dividends.

Ferrari had a market value of around 9 billion when it was listed in New York in October 2015. “Ferrari has always been synonymous with luxury, and its multiples (p/e 49.97, ed) confirm this too” , said Vincenzo Longo, market strategist at IG. “The stock has outperformed since the beginning of the year and the trend is almost comparable to that of big luxury names such as LVMH”.