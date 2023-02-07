Ferrari-Porsche, who will run the most on the stock exchange

The race of luxury cars on the stock exchange shows no sign of stopping. Waiting for listing of Lamborghini and the electric Lotusinvestors’ attention was attracted by Ferrari who just toasted a 2022 yes record thanks to higher-than-expected earnings and ever-expanding demand. Now the expectations move up Porsche which 5 months after listing is already the automotive stock “heavier” than the German Dax indexhaving surpassed even the parent company in capitalisation Volkswagen.

But between Ferrari and Porsche who is better positioned to still scuff the stock? He asked the eToro trading platform that in a report compared the numbers of the two luxury automotive groups.

Prancing horse over 5 billion in turnover

Based on the latest quarterly reports, in 2022 the sales of the Prancing Horse has exceeded altitude 5 billion euros, up 19.3% on the previous year. The fourth quarter went wellwith revenues up 9.5% compared to the values ​​of the third quarter, thanks to the growth in volumes, despite a decline in the Engines segment, attributable to the Maserati brand.

Also the deliveries that exceeded the 13 thousand unitswith an increase of 18.5% compared to 2021. But, the analysts of eToro point out, in the fourth quarter the margins were affected by a cost increaseas in all the settore fashionwhile the robust industrial free cash flow of 758 million is a security for the stock.

How Porsche moves compared to Ferrari

The German automaker is still waiting to disclose their 2022 accountstherefore the comparison with Ferrari can only be made on the numbers up to the third quarter of 2022. Comparing the trends it emerges that Ferrari recorded a better performance in terms of deliveries in the last two yearsposting more stable growth.

In the first three quarters of 2022 Ferrari recorded an increase in deliveries of 20.6% against a +1.6% of Porsche. Therefore, underlines eToro in its analysis, the growth trend of Ferrari turnover appears to have been less volatile than that of the German car manufacturer. Furthermore, Ferrari shows a greater ability to determine prices, albeit with a slightly decreasing evolution, with a gross margin that in the third quarter of 2022 settled at 47.6% compared to 28.8% for Porsche.

The eToro analysis also indicates that Ferrari has significantly increased the percentage of expenditure on research and development in the last period, unlike what Porsche did. The Maranello house then highlights a return on equity (Roe) by 38.95% in Q3 2022 compared to 28.05% for Porsche, and also the return on assets of Ferrari is higher, in the same period, with 9.94% compared to 7.17% of Porsche.

Who has the best growth prospects

Despite an evolution that since Porsche listing on the stock exchange (September 2022) rewards the German car manufacturer, which reached its maximum on the Stock Exchange at 113.60 euros and records a yield after dividends of +35% compared to +27% for Ferrari, Ferrari’s balance sheet figures definitely reward the Maranello house. However, the two companies are betting on a recovery in 2023, despite concerns about an economic slowdown, which however shouldn’t affect the high-end segment.