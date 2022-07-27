Listen to the audio version of the article

Benedetto Vigna, the CEO of Ferrari is more than certain that the Modenese car manufacturer has a deep knowledge of the dynamics of battery-powered cars and will therefore be able to create equally exciting 100% electric models despite the extra weight represented by the batteries. that will be mounted.

A few extra pounds won’t be a real problem

“In terms of driving and vehicle dynamics we are able to manage the additional weight – explained Vigna on the sidelines of the last Formula 1 engagement in Hungary before the summer break – It’s true, we have a few hundred kilos more than a normal one. heat engine of the same power, but what really reassures me is the fact that we have a considerable knowledge of vehicle dynamics that can only make the difference in the electric “

Vigna and experience in the technology sector

Vigna joined Ferrari after working in a technology company and was tasked with leading the car manufacturer into the new era of the electric range. Vigna has more than once stressed that he drew on that experience that saw him as a protagonist, explaining that the Italian supercar manufacturer already produces exciting cars today despite the limits imposed, for example, by ecological regulations on current production.

A challenge that Ferrari have been preparing for for some time

“Even considering that today many cars have, more or less, access to the same electronic chips – added Vigna – we at Ferrari and our engineers are able to provide something that is truly unique and distinctive and that will be so in the future too. distant.” Despite the optimism in this regard, Vigna admitted that the switch to electric propulsion will be a real challenge. But that, however, will also be an opportunity to create something new and exciting, but always made in Ferrari despite the fact that a 12-cylinder engine will no longer be offered.

The acceleration on the electric expected from 2026 onwards

After all, the Maranello-based carmaker already produces two plug-in hybrid vehicles, the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale, and plans to present its first fully electric vehicle in 2025. “By 2026 – added Vigna – 55% of the our range is hybrid, while 5% will be fully electric, while only 40% of our production will still be internal combustion ”. But at that point there will be a really strong acceleration in this regard.