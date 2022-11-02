Third quarter with the wind behind for Ferrari. Maranello achieved a net profit of 228 million euros, up 10% on the same period of 2021. Net revenues amounted to 1.25 billion, up 18.7%. Total deliveries are 3,188 (+ 15.9%). The supercar company, chaired by John Elkann and led by CEO Benedetto Vigna, has revised its 2022 guidance upwards, bringing its estimated revenues from 4.9 to 5 billion. The forecast is based on several assumptions, including the careful management of high demand, the enrichment of the model mix, the start of production of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and Ferrari Purosangue in 2022, with deliveries starting in 2023, and revenues from activities related to Formula 1 which reflect more diversified sponsorships, but overall less, partly offset by the better positioning in the previous year’s championship.

«We are also very positive for 2023 – added the CEO in the conference call with analysts – Profitability is in line with the plan. As for the Purosangue, it was a success beyond the rosiest expectations, like no other model ». In this regard, Vigna has announced that for Purosangue there will be the World Premiere in Tuscany with 2,400 customers.

And again: «The excellent financial results we are presenting today are further proof of the solidity of our business. Our long-term strategy continues to drive profitability by increasing our resilience in a macroeconomic scenario that presents new challenges on a global scale. In the third quarter of 2022, revenues, EBITDA and EBIT grew double-digit compared to the same period of 2021, with a solid generation of industrial free cash flow. All this led to an upward revision of the 2022 guidance on all metrics. Today we continue to manage an extraordinary order book: our entire range is sold out with the exception of a few models ».

Vigna explained that Ferrari continues its path towards carbon neutrality by 2030 by adding new photovoltaic panels, reducing aluminum consumption and recovering heat loss. “Sustainability is fundamental for us and we tackle it through a scientific and holistic approach along the entire value chain”.

In such a difficult time for the country’s economic situation, the Casa del Cavallino, said the CEO, is supporting its supply chain. To combat inflation, action was taken in three directions: defining prices, customizing and increasing the prices of some models in some markets.

The manager did not shy away from analysts’ questions about the new disappointments of the Red in Formula 1. «Last time I said we were fighting for the championship. We are competitive again, but we cannot be satisfied with this year’s results. Now we are concentrating on the last races of the season, and on preparing as best we can for the next one ». The discussion on the other categories is different. «In Competizioni Gt – he said – we celebrated the 500th victory of the Ferrari 488 GT3, which makes this model the most successful Ferrari racing car ever. An extraordinary record and a precious legacy that will pass to the new Ferrari 296 GT3, which will make its track debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona next January. This success in Competizioni Gt is accompanied by the victory of Ferrari in the IMSA series with victories for both the driver and the team ». Vigna recalled that the Maranello house hosted the Finali Mondiali at the Imola racetrack with 38 thousand fans. «A perfect stage for the presentation of the Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar. This new car marks our return from next season in the premier class of the Fia World Endurance Championship, 50 years after the last time we fought for the overall victory in that championship ».