Ferrari proposes a dividend of 1.81 euros

The board of directors of Ferrari intends to propose to the shareholders a dividend distribution in favor of holders of ordinary shares equal to €1.810 per share ordinary. This is a more than generous recognition and in clear growth compared to 2021. The proposed dividend, in fact, would be 33% higher compared to the previous year and would correspond to a total distribution of around 329 million euro.

The distribution of the Ferrari dividend, recalls a note, will be subject to its approval by themeeting scheduled for April 14, 2023.

If the dividend distribution proposal is approved by the shareholders, the coupon detachment date (ex-date) is set for 24 April 2023, the date of entitlement to receive the dividend (record date) April 25, 2023 for ordinary shares traded both on the EXM in Italy and on the NYSE in the United States and the dividend payment date (payment date) on May 5, 2023.

Super results: profit of 939 million

2022, on the other hand, had closed in full swing for the Ferrari. In fact, last year ended with record financial results, such as a net profit of 939 million euros and cash flow generation of €758 million. Revenues jumped +19.3% to 5.095 billionas well as the condelivery: +18.5% deliveries to 13,221.

“These data, which have exceeded our forecasts – he said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, presenting the accounts of the house of Maranello – and lay the foundations for an even stronger 2023fueled by persistently high demand for our products around the world.”