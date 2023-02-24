Home Business Ferrari proposes a maxi dividend: 1.81 euros per share
Business

Ferrari proposes a maxi dividend: 1.81 euros per share

by admin
Ferrari proposes a maxi dividend: 1.81 euros per share

Ferrari proposes a dividend of 1.81 euros

The board of directors of Ferrari intends to propose to the shareholders a dividend distribution in favor of holders of ordinary shares equal to €1.810 per share ordinary. This is a more than generous recognition and in clear growth compared to 2021. The proposed dividend, in fact, would be 33% higher compared to the previous year and would correspond to a total distribution of around 329 million euro.

The distribution of the Ferrari dividend, recalls a note, will be subject to its approval by themeeting scheduled for April 14, 2023.

If the dividend distribution proposal is approved by the shareholders, the coupon detachment date (ex-date) is set for 24 April 2023, the date of entitlement to receive the dividend (record date) April 25, 2023 for ordinary shares traded both on the EXM in Italy and on the NYSE in the United States and the dividend payment date (payment date) on May 5, 2023.

Super results: profit of 939 million

2022, on the other hand, had closed in full swing for the Ferrari. In fact, last year ended with record financial results, such as a net profit of 939 million euros and cash flow generation of €758 million. Revenues jumped +19.3% to 5.095 billionas well as the condelivery: +18.5% deliveries to 13,221.

“These data, which have exceeded our forecasts – he said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, presenting the accounts of the house of Maranello – and lay the foundations for an even stronger 2023fueled by persistently high demand for our products around the world.”

You may also like

A2A: marked improvement in net debt at the...

Sboom Bed Bath & Beyond: -74% in poche...

Tim, the board warns Kkr: offer to be...

4-day week and 120 days of smart working...

Between resignation and quiet quitting, 7 rules for...

Pnrr, one year later: from the reforms implemented...

Resolution 10 of 02/15/2023 – International tax cooperation...

Resolution 46 of 02/15/2023 – Conference contribution ”The...

US inflation stops stock markets. Leonardo third positive...

Cospito, decisive day in Cassation. New anarchist blitz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy