What is Ferrari Thoroughbred? Don’t ask ChatGpt, because the smartest artificial intelligence ever claims that it doesn’t exist yet and that it’s just a house project. Instead Thoroughbred does exist and we drove it. But we have not been able to give a precise definition. Is it an SUV? No, not entirely: it has high wheels but it is lower and more streamlined and above all it shows off the dynamic behavior and performance on the road of a real sports GT, indeed of a supercar, and not of a super-horsed pachyderm like that of other megasuvs. Purosangue is the first Ferrari with four doors and four seats and inherits elements of pure Ferrari DNA: the iconic 12-cylinder engine with no concessions to electrification and all-wheel drive which is an evolution of the FF and Gtc4 Lusso architecture.

Innovative elements stand out, such as the bonnet which hides aerodynamic ducts channeled through the light clusters. The trunk is worthy of the name – 473 liters. The doors open like a book and the four armchairs are single

Unveiled last autumn, the Ferrari Purosangue boasts a singular history because, being the most heretical Maranello creature in terms of high wheels and form factor, it underwent a long gestation process: it went from moments in which, in the Montezemol era, the top of Ferraris verbally rose up at the mere question “Why don’t you make an SUV?”, up to a design possibility of the Marchionne era, which then led to the birth of the concept of Fuv, i.e. Ferrari Utility Vehicle, a convoluted definition to define the Ferrari “suv not suv”. Now, a few months after its launch, and with orders practically closed for the next two years, the time has come to get on board (it must be said, since you don’t get on a Red) and drive. We tested Maranello’s high wheels in Pinzolo, in Trentino, on routes full of curves, straight lines with breathtaking views and hopefully few speed cameras, because no matter how responsible we try to be, the 725 horsepower of the V12 is pawing and a slight lunge is enough to project this GT with 22-inch front and 23-inch rear rims, at unreasonable speeds, but unlike a trendy electric sports car, here there is no hiss of a washing machine (or a digital sound) but the full sound of the naturally aspirated Ferrari V12 combined with the telepathic 8-speed F1 automatic gearbox which manages the enormous torque of the engine (716 Nm, available at 2,100 rpm for 80%) favoring an “electric” gear: fluid but with all the verve of a 6.5 liter thermal capable of pulsating in your veins as you squeeze the steering wheel. The steering is spectacular in terms of precision and the brakes, carbon ceramic as standard, are very responsive and powerful with a very sensitive brake-by-wire control, with limited travel, which you need to get used to.

Handling flawless, as well as the ability to deal with unpaved funds. And this happens thanks to the active suspension with digital control motorized at 48 volts (True Active Spool Valve technology by Multimatic) which allow management never seen on any other megasuv.

The suspension response can be adjusted by the famous Ferrari Manettino which allows you to set the driving mode and adapt the car and traction to the bottom. Among other things, the active suspension promotes comfort because the Purosangue seems to move on a flying carpet with practically minimal roll and pitch, but despite this it remains an exciting car to drive where the driver perceives its behavior without filters.

The dashboard, organized with a double cockpit architecture with a display for the passenger as well, lacks a central infotainment screen and this complicates things. For example, navigation is entrusted to Google maps with Android Auto or Apple Carplay via mirroring on the instrument cluster (and if there are maps, the rev counter is not seen). Ferrari has chosen this solution where connectivity is entrusted to the smartphone so as not to have to deal with critical IT security for the needs of VIPs who can afford a car of this cost (between 400 and over 500 thousand euros). All controls are touch and illuminated but without haptic feedback and the entire user interface is cumbersome and not very intuitive. But this flaw can be forgiven with other qualities, including the performance of the mega Burmester sound system.