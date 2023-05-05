Ferrari, record accounts without price war. Vigna: «Agility and speed in the transition»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ferrari closed another quarter to remember and the market welcomed the news: +4.70% for the stock, which took off at the time of the release of the communication on the accounts. The numbers. Total deliveries from Maranello in the first quarter amounted to 3,567 units (up 9.7% compared to the first quarter of 2022). The increase in deliveries was driven by the Portofino M, the 296 GTB and the 812 Competizione. Nine internal combustion models and four hybrids. Net revenues reached 1.4 billion (+20.5%), net profit at 297 million (+24%). Obviously, the lion’s share of revenues came from cars, including customizations and spare parts (1.2 billion). Another 130 million (+15%) came from sponsorships and commercial and brand-related proceeds.

Industrial free cash flow was positive by 269 million. Ebitda rose 27% to 537 million euros, with margin increased by 200 basis points to 37.6%. Ebit at 385 million (+25%) with a margin of 26.9% (+100 basis points). The basic Eps (earnings per share) came to 1.63 euro (+25%) and the diluted one 1.62 euro (+26%). The quarterly results were better than market expectations: the FactSet consensus was for revenues of 1.384 billion, an Ebitda of 506 million with a margin of 36.5%, an Ebit of 356 million and a margin of 25.7% and a net profit of 271 million euros, with Eps of 1.51 euros.

Towards a great second quarter

The stock was also boosted by the forecast of an excellent second quarter, when deliveries of the first four-door of the Prancing Horse, the Purosangue, will begin. Orders have also been reopened after a suspension due to overbooking for the 12-cylinder whose list starts at 390,000 euros. With a caveat: Ferrari has decided to raise prices between 5 and 7% on selected markets and models, to meet the higher costs due to inflation. No involvement in the price war, therefore. «Our portfolio of orders – commented the managing director Benedetto Vigna – extends up to 2025. Prices? The accounts have to come together.”

Innovation at all levels

Vigna, a physicist with 26 years of experience at Stmicroelectronics, became CEO of one of the strongest luxury brands in the world from 1 September 2021. At Stm he led the most important and profitable division, which had led to over 4 billion dollars of revenues. Under his direction, the microelectromechanical systems (mems) were born, also used in well-known video game consoles and the three-axis gyroscope that made its debut on the iPhone in 2010. With him, the value of the Cavallino on the Stock Exchange rose by almost 40%. «A very positive experience – this is his opinion of these 20 months – because Ferrari innovates at all levels, including the system. And you create products for customers».

For the technological transition, agility and speed

Vigna has an original vision on the electrification of the car. More than revolution he talks about evolution. “The current technological transition, which will last decades, is creating an ever-changing landscape. From my experience I have learned that being agile and fast is the key to success». According to Vigna, agility and speed translate into the work of osmosis between teams and the empowerment of individuals, at every level.