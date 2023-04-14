6
The present is made up of record results, while the future is represented by new generation technologies, starting from 2025 when the first electric Ferrari will make its debut, which represents an opportunity for the Prancing Horse. Even if the House of Maranello welcomes the discussion that has opened on e-fuel in Brussels and believes that the survival of the internal combustion engine is positive.
