Quarter with double-digit growth for Ferrari. The Maranello group reported an adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 435 million euros, up by 17.1% compared to the same period of 2021. The expectations were beaten to 416.4 million (Consensus Bloomberg). Ebit was 299 million (+ 10.5%), also in this case beyond expectations (277.7 million). Net profit of € 228 million and diluted earnings per share of € 1.23. Revenues amounted to € 1.25 billion, up by 18.7% and over the estimate of € 1.2 billion. 3,188 cars were delivered in the quarter.