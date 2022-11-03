Home Business Ferrari: revenues and EBITDA beyond expectations in the third quarter of 2022
Business

Ferrari: revenues and EBITDA beyond expectations in the third quarter of 2022

by admin
Ferrari: revenues and EBITDA beyond expectations in the third quarter of 2022

Quarter with double-digit growth for Ferrari. The Maranello group reported an adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 435 million euros, up by 17.1% compared to the same period of 2021. The expectations were beaten to 416.4 million (Consensus Bloomberg). Ebit was 299 million (+ 10.5%), also in this case beyond expectations (277.7 million). Net profit of € 228 million and diluted earnings per share of € 1.23. Revenues amounted to € 1.25 billion, up by 18.7% and over the estimate of € 1.2 billion. 3,188 cars were delivered in the quarter.

See also  Meloni and the hands of the government on the Revenue Agency: tax evasion and that report on the "black" disappeared

You may also like

Wall Street: US futures at attention on Fed-Day....

Optimistic about the tens of billions of private...

Ferrari revises the 2022 guidance upwards

Worse than 996!Musk rectifies Twitter: employees work 84...

Wall Street: maximum trepidation on Fed Day. Outlook...

Eni buyback: treasury shares exceed 5% of the...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The market is waiting...

Moody’s lowers outlook on banks from stable to...

Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed on Wednesday,...

How sustainable am I? Only 10% of companies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy