Upward revision of 2022 guidance by Ferrari. The Prancing Horse group now expects net revenues of approximately € 5 billion from the 4.9 billion indicated in the previous guidance. The adj EBITDA is indicated at over 1.73 billion from the previous 1.70-1.73 billion range; the adj EBIT to over 1.18 billion from the 1.15-1.18 billion range indicated above. EPS adj is seen at around € 5 (previously € 4.8-4.9).