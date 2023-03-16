Listen to the audio version of the article

After more than fifty years from the first application, many Ferrari granturismos from which convertibles with the soft top were derived but also some with the retractable hard top, the Roma Spider brings a retractable fabric roof back onto the scene. The latest addition to the Prancing Horse derives from the Roma granturismo from which it takes up the V8+2 concept, a definition that summarizes the architecture of the engine and the configuration of the passenger compartment, aesthetically respecting its proportions, volumes and silhouette. And like every new Ferrari, the Spider brings absolute novelties to the fore in terms of style and technology.

Ferrari Roma Spider, photos of the new maranello discovery Photogallery12 photos View

Ferrari Roma Spider, the soft top is a synthesis of style and technology

Designed by the Ferrari Style Center under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, the Roma Spider is equipped with a retractable soft-top in 13”5 up to 60 per hour made with five layers of fabric, which guarantees acoustic and thermal insulation equal to a retractable rigid pavilion and which offers various customization possibilities, which even involve the shades of the stitching. To redesign the pavilion of the Roma coupé, with a rather sloping shape at the rear, the geometries of the rear window were redefined. In the Ferrari Roma Spider, in fact, the rear window is integrated into the soft top to be stored together with it inside the rear tonneau cover when the car is in the open configuration. The original styling theme has been interpreted as if a body-coloured band crossed the area at the base of the rear window transversally, breaking it down into two sections. The lower part thus becomes an active carbon fiber spoiler, the geometry of which virtually joins the rear window and completes the design of the roof. When the roof is closed, the active spoiler connects optically to the geometry of the parcel shelf and the headrests. The fabric used for the soft top is the result of textile weaves with color combinations that highlight the two souls of the car: the two-tone sartorial set-up can be selected from a palette of four shades whose texture enhances the characteristics of elegance and sophistication characteristic of a made-to-measure suit, while the technical fabric developed specifically for the Roma Spider enhances its three-dimensionality and technicality.

Ferrari Roma Spider, photography

When raised, the fabric roof of the Spider integrates harmoniously into the fundamental features of the Roma, while when folded back into its housing, it creates a line perfectly in line with Ferrari’s canons of uniqueness. When the roof is raised, the silhouette of the Roma Spider almost faithfully follows that of the granturismo thanks to the shape of the pavilion, also meticulously defined to prevent the fabric structure from interfering with the aerodynamic profiling and triggering unpleasant noise at high speeds. With the roof raised, the Spider proposes in the side view all the stylistic features typical of the Roma range: from the sinuosity of the sides to the muscular wheel arches, from the window behind the doors to the profile of the tail in which the fixed spoiler stands out which integrates the slightly resized rear lights compared to those of the coupe. The tail is enveloping and monolithic in appearance and integrates both a small lower diffuser that houses the exhausts and drifts and the mobile spoiler with specific calibrations for the open roof configuration, which trigger three different positions according to the driving conditions. The Spider boasts a vertical load in high-speed handling situations comparable to that of the Roma. The line was defined also taking into great consideration comfort with the roof open, as well as the minimization of turbulence and aerodynamic noise in the passenger compartment. The solutions chosen were guided by the need to simplify the transition from closed to open roof, introducing automatisms in the movement of the surfaces intended for aerodynamic comfort, among which a 5 mm ramp on the windscreen cross member stands out. A patented automatic wind deflector was also developed, which can also be activated by the driver while driving. When the driver decides to open it by simply pressing a button positioned on the tunnel, the backrest of the rear seats (if not in use) will rotate and position itself behind the heads of the occupants.

Ferrari Roma Spider, seductive and engaging interior

The presentation of the Spider’s passenger compartment follows that of the Roma. Therefore it is always characterized by the almost symmetrical structure due to the subdivision into distinct cells for the driver and the passenger, by the dashboard dominated by electronics and touch controls, as well as by the all-virtual and digital 16″ cluster to which alongside the central 8.4” vertical infotainment display, to which you can also add the screen with which the passenger can share driving information. The man-machine interface of the Spider is a revised and improved version of the Roma one, in which the steering wheel is made up of touch controls positioned on the spokes. On the one on the left there are bas-reliefs that make the button being pressed perceptible, while on the one on the right there are the controls and the trackpad now shallow to benefit ease of use. These references help the driver to find the position of the controls more intuitively, just as the red backlighting of the start button on the twin-turbo V8 aims to do.

Ferrari Roma Spider, the x-ray

It is the same 3.9-litre engine with 620 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque as the Roma granturismo combined with the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which develops a specific power of 161 hp/litre and which, intertwining with a mass of 1,556 kg, higher than that of the coupé by 84 kg for the components brought in from the transformation into a spider including strengthening to benefit structural stiffness, it generates a weight/power ratio of 2.5 kg/hp. Performance mirrors that of the granturismo, since the Spider exceeds 320 per hour and reaches 100 and 200 per hour, respectively, in 3”4 and 9”7. The engine still makes use of the software which varies the torque according to the gear engaged both to optimize consumption and performance, gives off a specific tonality and adopts an evolution of the oil pump obviously also transferred to the V8 of the coupé which reduces time-to-pressure in cold starts by 70% and which increases the flow rate at medium speeds. The Spider adopts the 6.0 version of the SSC system for dynamic management which also includes the function that controls lateral dynamics in the Race position of the Manettino (with which the vehicle configurations are engaged). The system joins the traditional Electronic Stability Control and acts by actuating hydraulic pressure on the four wheels and in line with the driving situation on the braking system, which makes the car’s behavior when traveling and cornering more predictable.