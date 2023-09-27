Ferrari Roma Spider: the open-air road test of the V8

When the roof is raised, the silhouette of the Roma Spider almost faithfully follows that of the granturismo thanks to the shape of the roof, which is also meticulously defined to prevent the fabric structure from interfering with the aerodynamic profiling and triggering unpleasant noise at high speeds. With the roof raised, the Spider presents all the typical stylistic features of the Roma range in the side view: from the sinuosity of the sides to the muscular wheel arches, from the window behind the doors to the profile of the tail in which the spoiler stands out which integrates the rear headlights, slightly resized compared to to those of the coupé. The tail is enveloping and has a monolithic appearance and integrates both a small lower diffuser which houses exhausts and fins and the mobile spoiler with specific calibrations for the open roof configuration, which trigger three different positions depending on the driving conditions.

The line was defined also taking into great consideration the comfort with the roof open, as well as the minimization of turbulence and aerodynamic noise in the passenger compartment. The solutions chosen were guided by the need to simplify the transition from a closed roof to an open roof, introducing automatisms in the movement of the surfaces intended for aerodynamic comfort, among which a 5 mm ramp on the windscreen cross member stands out. A patented automatic wind deflector has also been developed, which can be operated by the driver even while driving. When the driver decides to open it by simply pressing a button positioned on the tunnel, the backrest of the rear seats (if unused) will rotate and position itself behind the heads of the occupants in order to increase the comfort bubble of the passenger compartment.

Ferrari Roma 2020, dimensions

The style, defined by the Style Center led by Flavio Manzoni, exhibits soft, classic lines with the addition of very modern elements such as the front LED headlights divided into two parts or the front grille which, perforated, helps to create a modern frontal expression sporty, almost like an electric supercar. The rear, a superb B-side with just the right amount of muscle, is dominated by the rear lights and the four exhausts that spread the all-Ferrari sound of the award-winning 3,855 cc twin-turbo V8. Moving on to the dimensions, the measurements of the Roma Spider are the same as the coupé version: 4,656 mm in length, 1,974 mm in width, 1,306 mm in height and with a wheelbase of 2,670 mm.

Ferrari Roma, engine and performance

After driving it, the Roma Spider brings a big smile of happiness thanks to its notable but not extreme dynamic performance. The new Maranello creation is powered by a 620 hp turbo V8 engine at 7,500 rpm, the same one fitted on the coupé version.

The engine, belonging to the family that won the Engine of the Year award for 4 consecutive years, is equipped with a Variable Boost Management system which guarantees an immediate response to accelerator commands. Particular attention was paid to the sound of the exhaust line, which following the adoption of the Gasoline Particulate Filter system was completely redesigned with the elimination of the silencers and the adoption of new bypass valves. When it comes to performance, the Ferrari Roma spider is not unprepared: it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, exceeds 320 km/h and covers 0-200 km/h in just 9.7 seconds.