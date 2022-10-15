Home Business Ferrari sells windbreaker in China for 44,500 netizens: wear a proper “Matrix” style – E-commerce – cnBeta.COM




Ferrari actually started selling clothes! Just before Double Eleven,Ferrari has opened China‘s first official clothing (online) store, selling products mainly around high-end fashion and accessories, and will start pre-sale on October 24.At present, Ferrari has listed four categories of products on the e-commerce platform: men’s series, women’s series, accessories and bags, including some of the same models in the show, with prices ranging from 630 yuan to tens of thousands of yuan.

At present, the most expensive item on the platform is a gray women’s mid-length trench coat with a price tag of 44,500 yuan. After comparison, it is found that the price of T-shirts in Ferrari’s clothing is roughly around 2,000 yuan, and most of the jackets are more than 10,000 yuan.

In this regard, some netizens said: Porsche’s kitchen knife can shoot garlic, what is the speciality of Ferrari windbreaker? Another netizen said that Ferrari windbreaker can certainly pull the wind, and put on a proper “Matrix” style. What do you think?

See also  Wujiang mustard was included in the list of "Top Ten Not Recommended Products" Official Statement: The product meets the national standard - Latest News - cnBeta.COM

