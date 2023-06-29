Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider, the 800 thousand euro hybrid hypercars

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ferrari continues to expand its range and does so with the most powerful road model ever produced. The new SF90 XX raises power to a good 1,030 horsepower and introduces a series of aesthetic and technical innovations, bringing the exclusivity of the XX Program onto the road, which until now was intended for supercars that can only be used on the track.

In addition to the Stradale version, the exclusive SF90 XX Spider with retractable hardtop is also making its debut. Produced in a limited edition of 799 examples for the coupé and 599 for the Spider, all already sold, they have a list price starting from 770 and 850 thousand euros. To make a comparison with the standard version, the SF90 Stradale starts at 440,000 euros, which becomes 490,000 for the Assetto Fiorano.

Ferrari SF90 XX, stile

The SF90 XX Stradale, designed by the Ferrari Style Center directed by Flavio Manzoni, integrates the engineering principles that form the basis of the SF90 Stradale and takes them to the extreme. The front maintains the characteristic arrow shape; the projectors, whose upper profile has been lowered, integrate inside it thanks to two new vertical wing profiles. Another distinctive feature of the front are the two wing profiles that dominate the air inlets. The rear is characterized by the trimaran-shaped tail, which also incorporates the two central exhausts. Compared to the SF90 Stradale there are two more imposing vents arranged behind the wheels. The fixed wing also arrives, not seen on a Ferrari road car since the 1995 F50, and with a body-coloured profile that wraps around a full-width light bar. The third, already on the SF90 Stradale, is represented by the blown spoiler combined with the mobile or shut-off Gurney wing.

Ferrari SF90 20 Interior

A specific racing seat was designed for the SF90 XX Stradale, with a tubular structure in visible carbon fiber and supports designed to enhance the pleasure of sporty driving without compromising comfort. The movement mechanism of the backrest has been integrated into the seat thanks to elastic covering materials that allow dislocations to be masked. The structure like that of a monocoque seat but with the possibility of adjusting the backrest. Together with the carbon fiber structure, this device has allowed a weight reduction of 1.3 kg compared to the monocoque seat of the SF90 Stradale.

Ferrari SF90 XX STRADALE and Spider, all the photos of the plug-in hybrid hypercars

Photogallery 23 photos

View

Ferrari SF90 XX, technical sheet

The SF90 XX Stradale takes up the plug-in hybrid engine brought to the debut by the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider, where the internal combustion V8 engine is integrated with three electric motors, two independent on the front axle and one on the rear between engine and gearbox. This configuration allows the car to reach a power of 1,030 horsepower, with an increase of 30 hp compared to the SF90 Stradale. The starting point is the engine of the SF90 Stradale, which in this version takes on the code F154FB and is made even more efficient through the polishing of the intake and exhaust ducts, as well as the adoption of new pistons and specific machining performed on the combustion chamber to increase the compression ratio. The removal of the secondary air system then made it possible to reduce the weight of the engine by as much as 3.5 kg compared to the previous application for a total power of 797 horsepower. Like the SF90 Stradale, the SF90 XX Stradale is also equipped with three electric motors, one placed between the internal combustion engine and the gearbox and two on the front axle, which in this case express a maximum of 233 HP (171 kW) thanks to the patented ‘extra boost’ vehicle dynamics logic, for the first time on a Cavallino car. A battery with high-performance lithium-ion technology powers the three motors and guarantees a range of 25 km in 100% electric mode. With the internal combustion engine off, the front engines allow the car to reach a maximum speed of 135 km/h.

Change

The eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is reconfirmed on the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider. However, the shifting logic has changed: the cars in fact use the patented ones introduced on the Ferrari Daytona SP3. Furthermore, the new logic improves the shifting sound, introducing a sound released from the exhaust typical of performance driving at medium/high revs.