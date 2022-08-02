On the other hand, Ferrari beats the records it fails to snatch on the track, in a great way, on an industrial and financial level. The managing director, Benedetto Vigna, lists them with meticulousness and ill-concealed pride. «Record revenues at 1.3 billion euros, up 25% compared to the second quarter of 2021; Record EBITDA of around 450 million; Record EBIT of around 325 million; Record net profit of 251 million (+ 22%) and a new record in terms of net orders, which is surprising considering that, in the quarter, the books were only open on three Ferrari models: Roma, 296GTB and 296GTS ” .

The Maranello-based manufacturer delivered 3,455 cars, up 28.7% compared to the second quarter of 2021. In short, comments the company chaired by John Elkann: the best second quarter ever in terms of operating performance. «Ferrari – adds Vigna – continues a phase of strong growth. The quality of the first six months and the robustness of our business allow us to revise upwards the guidance for 2022 on all metrics ».

Revenues are expected at 4.9 billion (the previous estimate was 4.8 billion). Ferrari also expects an adjusted ebitda of between 1.7-1.73 billion by 2022 with a margin of more than 35% (it was 1.65-1.70 billion and a margin between 34.5% and 35.5%), a Adjusted ebit between 1.15 and 1.18 billion (was 1.10-1.15 billion) and an adjusted diluted earnings per share of 4.8-4.9 euro (previously 4.55-4.75 euro) .

Vigna himself confirms that the first “full electric” Red will be unveiled in 2025. «A real Ferrari that will enrich our range of products. It will contain several unique features and will be a sports car like any Ferrari, offering a true Ferrari driving experience ».

Returning to the new guidance, it must be said that they are indicated on the basis of some assumptions: careful management of strong demand, enrichment of the model mix, more than offset by the negative impact due to the end of the life cycle of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, beginning of the production of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and Ferrari Purosangue in 2022 with start of deliveries starting in 2023, revenues from activities related to Formula 1 that reflect more diversified but overall lower sponsorships, partly offset by the better positioning in the previous year’s championship, increase in depreciation linked to the start of production of new models, generation of industrial free cash flow supported by the collection of advances on the Daytona SP3, regulated capital expenditure to support long-term development. The Maranello company explains that the condition is that “operations are not impacted by restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Three important events await the Cavallino manufacturer in September: the Monza Grand Prix, where it is hoped to find winning cars; the world premiere of the Purosangue, the SUV declined in the style of Ferrari and the third fashion show at Milan Fashion Week of the Maranello high fashion collection.