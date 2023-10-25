Ferrari SP-8: this is what the new one-off from Maranello looks like

Listen to the audio version of the article

A new Ferrari from the One-Off series belonging to the Special Projects program, the Ferrari SP-8, has been unveiled. The car, designed by the Ferrari Style Center under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, is a V8 car with a mid-rear engine which is based on the F8 Spider from which it inherits its layout, chassis and engine. The Ferrari SP-8 thus becomes part of the most exclusive segment of the range, which includes unique cars, first outlined and then created based on the requests of a customer, who thus reaches the pinnacle of customization possibilities offered by the Prancing Horse .

Celebration of an award-winning engine

The name of the car naturally intends to celebrate the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 with which it is equipped, one of the most awarded and loved engines in history which was capable of winning the prestigious International Engine of the Year (IEOTY) four consecutive times; but since the customer is originally from Taiwan, it is also aimed at underlining the auspicious meaning of the number eight in Chinese, which traditionally indicates success, luck and personal fulfillment.

Special features: the absence of a roof

The main peculiarity of the SP-8 lies in the absence of a roof, which makes it in all respects a two-seater roadster, accentuating its sporty character and its ability to excite both at the sight and when driving en plein air. As a result, extensive aerodynamic refinement work was necessary through CFD simulations, wind tunnel tests and dynamic tests to guarantee a level of acoustic comfort and a wind feeling completely comparable to that of the inspirational car. The style theme of the car is represented by the crossing and interpenetration of volumes: the exposed carbon fiber front wraps around the rear creating a two-tone effect with a strong chromatic and material contrast.

Furthermore, the elimination of the retractable hard roof has allowed a profound reshaping of the entire rear, which on the SP-8 features a full volume and a very taut center line. The two parts into which the volume is divided are connected by a functional central area, treated in matt black and including the air intakes on the side with separate inlets for the intercooler and engine intake. In its upper section, this strip acts as an evacuation vent from the engine compartment, with longitudinal elements that recall the slat pattern typical of various Ferraris of the past.

Front: new grille with 3D mold

On the front there is an imposing full-width monolithic grille, the mold of which was created using a 3D printing technique. Even in the front grill there is the same set of vertical slats, whose plan angle progressively increases outwards to better direct the flow towards the two front radiators. The angle of these elements was optimized thanks to the close collaboration between the Ferrari Style Center and the aerodynamics team who dedicated months to refining the car in CFD.

