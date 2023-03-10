Listen to the audio version of the article

Ferrari 499P is the prototype with which the House of Maranello makes its historic return to the track on March 17 in the premier class of the world endurance championship. In Sebring, Florida, for the debut, the two Ferrari cars entered at the start with numbers 50 and 51 will have a livery inspired by the legendary 312 P of 1972, the last red entered in the make championship of that year and also in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1973. A new path is therefore reopening which has allowed Ferrari to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans nine times in the past, the most famous in the world which this year, among other things, celebrates its centenary with a record number of participating and also of prestigious brands.

Ferrari 499P, turbo, hybrid, integral

Ferrari developed the 499P on the basis of the new LMH regulation which stands for Le Mans Hypercar: the minimum weight as per regulation is equal to 1,030 kg, while the hybrid powertrain is configured according to a scheme that provides for all-wheel drive. The internal combustion engine, with power limited by regulation to 680 HP, is the 3,000 V6 biturbo derived from the 296 GT3 as well as combined with the 7-speed sequential gearbox. On the front axle there is a 272 hp electric motor with batteries that work at a voltage of 900 volts. The V6 is rigidly connected to the carbon monocoque. The suspensions are in the classic push-rod pattern.

Ferrari 499P, there is the hand of the Centro Stile

Flavio Manzoni and his team at the Centro Stile that he directs were also involved in defining the lines of the 499P, to the point that the car appears not only extreme from an aerodynamic point of view, but also sinuous and aesthetically consistent with more recent creations of the Italian brand. Ferrari itself explained that some elements derive from the work carried out on the Daytona SP3, the latest limited-edition road car, inspired precisely by the prestigious era of the Maranello Sports Prototypes. After all, Ferrari has very high ambitions for the 2023 World Endurance season ready to debut.

Ferrari 499P, the team of drivers of Hypercar #50

Half a century has already passed since the last time a Ferrari crossed the finish line in the lead in a world endurance competition. The number 50 on the sides of the #50 red car entrusted to the trio of drivers Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen reminds us very well. The crews for the new adventure represent a mix of experience, talent, endurance and of course speed, essential qualities for tackling the Endurance World Championship. “We have very clear what we can ask of them in terms of speed, but not only”. This explains the choice of six drivers by Antonello Coletta, head of GT Sports Activities at Ferrari.

Ferrari 499P, the other two Italians driving the #51

These are Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi to which James Calado is added. Ready to leave Formula One behind, Antonio Giovinazzi expressed himself in this way in view of his debut in the world endurance championship on the Sebring circuit in Florida. “The debut of the 499P will be a moment destined to go down in the history of the Prancing Horse and it will obviously be a great honor for me to be part of this extraordinary moment for Ferrari. We know we have a great responsibility which, however, we will face with great humility, but still aware of our strength and also ready for this great challenge that we will face right away”.