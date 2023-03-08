Listen to the audio version of the article

The name says it all about the Thoroughbred. It’s the Ferrari that didn’t exist and a high wheel without equal, but one that respects the DNA of the Prancing Horse. In short, a model that writes a new chapter in the history of Ferrari, even if cars capable of astonishing technology, power and driveability that have become increasingly instinctive in every situation have always come out of the gates of Maranello. Ultimately, the Thoroughbred is a real Game Changers.

Ferrari Thoroughbred, beyond imagination

A concept that not even ChatGpt, which is the most intelligent artificial intelligence ever, is still capable of linking to the Thoroughbred, because it still considers it a project to be implemented. Instead, the Purosangue does exist and we drove it on the roads of the valleys of Trentino, where it displayed the dynamic behavior and performance of a true supercar and not of a super-horsed pachyderm, like that of other megasuvs. In particular, for that mentioned Ferrari DNA imprinted by the inevitable and indispensable stylistic and technological innovations, among which there are the architecture that contains the weight and optimizes the distribution of the mass and the electronic network, from the iconic 12-cylinder engine that does not yield to the references of electrification not even in a new interpretation and from all-wheel drive, evolved from that of the FF and the Gtc4 Lusso. In short, the Purosangue is a concentrate of charm and respect for the innovative spirit of the brand which (once again) hit the mark, so much so that the price of 390,000 euros did not slow down the rush to purchase, determining even before the presentation the closure of orders for the next two years.

Ferrari Thoroughbred, daughter of a long gestation

Unveiled last autumn, the Purosangue boasts a singular history, because being the most heretical Maranello creature in terms of high wheels and form factor, it underwent a long gestation process. A period in which in the Montezemolian era the top management of Maranello verbally revolted at the single question “Why don’t you make an SUV?” to the moments of the Marchionne era in which possibility emerged to arrive at those in which the concept of Fuv was born. That is, the Ferrari Utility Vehicle, a convoluted definition to define the “suv that is not a suv”.

Ferrari Thoroughbred, ready for every race

Now the time has finally come to get on board (it should be said, since you’ve never ridden on a Red) and drive. We tested Maranello’s high wheels around Pinzolo in courses full of curves and straight lines with breathtaking views and hopefully few speed cameras, because no matter how responsible you try to be, the 725 horsepower of the V12 is pounding. A slight lunge is enough to project this Game Changers with 22″ front and 23″ rear wheels at unreasonable speeds, but unlike an electric sports fad here there is no washing machine hiss (or digital sound) but the full sound of the Ferrari V12 combined with the telepathic 8-speed F1 dual-clutch automatic gearbox which manages the enormous torque of the engine (716 Nm, available at 2,100 rpm for 80%) favoring a fluid and “electric” gear, but with all the verve of a 6.5-litre thermal capable of pulsating in your veins as you squeeze the steering wheel. The steering is spectacular in terms of precision and the standard carbon-ceramic brakes are very quick and powerful with a very sensitive brake-by-wire control with limited travel, which you need to get used to.

Ferrari Purosangue, offers great emotions in maximum comfort

Impeccable handling, as well as the ability to deal with unpaved surfaces. And this happens thanks to the active suspension with digital control motorized at 48 volts (True Active Spool Valve technology by Multimatic) which allow management never seen on any other megasuv. The suspension response can be adjusted by the famous Ferrari Manettino which allows you to set the driving modes and adapt the car and traction to the road surface. Among other things, the active suspension favors comfort because the Purosangue travels like a flying carpet with practically minimal roll and pitch, but despite this it remains an exciting car to drive where the driver perceives its behavior without filters.