Ferrari has announced for several months that it will unveil the new prototype destined for endurance races on October 30th. The car, which is set to compete in the FIA’s LMH category, will make its racing debut in March 2023 at the World Endurance Championship at Sebring, Florida. In addition to competing in the 100th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans scheduled for 10-11 June 2023. The presentation of the racing car will take place at the Ferrari World Finals on the Imola circuit which marks the end of the sporting season.

Appointment in Imola for the Ferrari Finals

The car, which does not yet have a name, was initially tested on the Ferrari test track in Fiorano starting in July. Since then, he has made many laps of the track in both Mugello and Barcelona, ​​Imola and Portimao in Portugal. CEO Antonello Coletta, who in Ferrari has the important responsibility of the sports car racing division of the Maranello brand, has stated on more than one occasion that the team has carried out more than 10,000 km of track tests with the prototype that will make its public debut in the final version on the Imola circuit.

The new road hypercar will debut in 2024

The Endurance program in addition to that of F1 will be the basis of the road hypercar heir to the LaFerrari that the Maranello-based brand has announced its intention to present in 2024 and which will be produced in just 599 units. The road will then also be combined with an XX version of the same car that will debut two years later in 2026. Launched in 2005, the XX program offers the opportunity to Ferrari’s best customers to be able to drive the track versions of the latest supercars from Maranello. in special events that take place every year around the world.