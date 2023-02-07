Ferrari NV announced today that it is continuing the buyback program of Euro 200 million announced on 1 December 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year buyback program of around Euro 2 billion to be completed by 2026 in line with the information provided during the 2022 Capital Markets Day.

In particular, from the start of this second tranche until February 3, 2023, the total invested consideration was:

51,487,936.53 Euros for no. 240,173 ordinary shares purchased on the EXM

8,757,853.08 USD (8,271,632.62 Euros*) for no. 40,049 shares of common stock purchased on the NYSE.

As at 3 February 2023, the Company therefore held n. 12,107,851 ordinary treasury shares equal to 4.71% of the total issued share capital including ordinary shares and special shares and net of shares assigned pursuant to the Company’s share incentive plan.

From July 1, 2022 to February 3, 2023, the Company repurchased a total of 1,053,959 treasury shares on the EXM and NYSE, including the Sell to Cover transactions, for a total consideration of EUR 210,485,248.86.