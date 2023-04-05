Oscar Wilde said it: «Tradition is a successful innovation». It is valid in all fields, even those that are only apparently traditionalist such as quality viticulture. Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento, is convinced of this, the famous maison which, starting from 2022, has started a collaboration with the Abaco Group for a project to digitize its 100 hectares of vineyards in Trentino.

By digitization we mean the process of acquiring information about a given land within specific platforms such as Abaco Farmer. Thanks to the entry of this data and their processing, the platform is able to show a series of dashboards and analyzes regarding the digitized area. In addition to being able to enter all the information obtained from this process, it is possible to integrate data from company meteorological stations to have a direct comparison, for example, on the state of health of the crop.

With the same territory, soil and training system, there is in fact an extreme variability in the irrigation needs of the vines. Therefore, thanks to the integration of several monitoring tools, it will be possible to obtain indications that are as specific and representative as possible of the real conditions of the vineyards in order to be able to intervene with specific quantities of water on certain plots, rows or vines.

«We started this project with Abaco to have increasingly precise information, capable of directing interventions in a timely manner, improving sustainability and limiting the use of water resources – explains Matteo Lunelli -. Even in a traditional sector such as agriculture, it is essential to exploit the best of the technology we have available to obtain quality. It is an innovative process, which already last year helped us identify situations of water stress in specific vineyards, and we are convinced that it will continue with ever more refined technology».

Thanks to this collaboration, Ferrari Trento is able to have a clear comparison between the situations of water stress detected in the field and estimated remotely.

This allows timely verification of the state of health of the vegetation on which the targeted planning of irrigation interventions can be based for the recovery of the equilibrium situation of the crop and for sustainable water management.

On the other hand, the climate change we have been experiencing in recent years is profoundly changing the area under which vines are grown and the relationship between plant and terroir. This change is influencing and will influence the wine supply chain more and more, with repercussions on the agronomic management of the vineyards which aims to preserve the qualitative characteristics of the grapes.

«The diversity of the vineyards is the richness of our bubbles, we feel the duty to protect them for the benefit of all», explains Lunelli.

There are two main actions: «On the one hand, we aim to raise the average altitude of the vineyards, in order to compensate for the ongoing overheating. Finding ourselves in a mountain area, we are lucky enough to be able to do it, going up to 700 meters above sea level. The other fundamental action is to commit ourselves more and more to environmental sustainability projects: in 2022, we celebrated 120 years of history by achieving carbon neutrality. A milestone that adds to the Biodiversity Friend and organic certification of all the owned vineyards already obtained in 2017. In our company, tradition has great value, but this does not mean rejecting innovation at all. After all, even the Trentodoc can be considered a startup of the early twentieth century, thanks to the intuition and vision of Giulio Ferrari».

In short, even bubbles can be good, clean and fair. Even one of Italy’s best-known sparkling wines can aim for all-round sustainability, which starts from the vineyard and reaches the consumer’s table.

“When we celebrate our history, we want to look to the future and we therefore have the responsibility to give our contribution to the challenge against climate change”, concludes Matteo Lunelli.

An entrepreneurial vision according to which the company must not limit itself to creating value for shareholders, but also generate well-being, safety and beauty for those who work there and for the community that hosts it, demonstrating social responsibility and strong attention to the environment.