First series of tests for Ferrari in 2023. The Ferrari made its debut in the three days of testing at Fiorano with the third driver, Shwartzman, at the wheel of the SF-21, the single-seater used for the 2021 World Championship. In the following tests, it will be up to the owners, namely Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Just over a month after the start of the new season, Ferrari’s first outing ended with 77 laps completed, equal to 259 kilometres.

The calendar of presentations

The new Ferrari that will take part in the Formula 1 world championship in 2023 will be unveiled on February 14th. The single-seater, which this year too will be driven by Leclerc and Sainz – now in their third year together with the Reds – will be presented by the Scuderia di Maranello on Valentine’s Day. There is still no official name: for the moment it is indicated only with the project number, 675. It will be the seventh car to be presented for the new season, in a month of February which will be inaugurated by Red Bull, which will unveil its single-seater day 3. On February 6 it will be the turn of Williams, then Alfa Romeo (February 7), AlphaTauri (February 11), Aston Martin and McLaren (both on February 13). After Ferrari, however, the single-seaters of Mercedes (February 15) and Alpine (February 16) will be presented.

The new season

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship season will start on March 5 in Bahrain and will be held in 23 circuits. New this year will be the Las Vegas Grand Prix, in the United States, which will take place on November 18th. Furthermore, the sprint races doubled, i.e. the qualifications with the assignment of points, which from three become six: Baku (April 29), Spielberg (July 1), Spa (July 29), Lusail (October 7), Austin (October 21) and Interlagos (4 November). Format unchanged compared to 2022, i.e. a 100-kilometre race which assigns points to the top eight finishers (eight points to the first and then to climb up to one point to the eighth) and establishes the starting order of the Grand Prix. Furthermore, the two Italian dates have been confirmed: in Imola, on May 21st, and in Monza, on September 3rd.

Growing revenues

In 2021, Formula 1 recorded an 87% increase in revenues compared to the previous year, clearly influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest turnover reached 2.14 billion dollars (equal to 1.97 billion euros) and also for 2022 the projection exceeds 2 billion. In fact, in the first three quarters of last year, revenues amounted to 1.82 billion dollars (1.67 billion euros) with figures increasing in mid-year: in the first quarter revenues doubled compared to 2021, in second the increase was 49%. Slight drop, however, in the third quarter, where it went from 744 to 715 million dollars. Figures that confirm the return to pre-pandemic levels, after having suffered in 2020 from the reduction of races (the world championship finished after 17 grands prix, against 21 the previous year and 22 in the last two seasons) and the limitations relating to presence of the public in the stands.