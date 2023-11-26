Ferrari, what a deal for the historic partners: their share has appreciated by 20 billion in 7 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

If today the historic shareholders of Ferrari, Exor and Piero Ferrari, decided to take stock of the Ferrari spin-off, they would write a sensational number in the last line of the prospectus: 19 billion euros. In practice, almost as much as the entire capitalization of Exor, today around 20 billion.

The creation of value

The creation of value of the control package of the Maranello company has practically recorded exponential growth. Suffice it to say that the stock, up 1.17%, reached the maximum of 336 euros, with the result that the Red Company now capitalizes 65 billion euros, more than Stellantis itself, which stands at 59 billion euros.

From the IPO to Wall Street

Ferrari, after the IPO (initial public offering), made its debut on Wall Street in October 2015 at a price of 52 dollars per share, while it arrived on Piazza Affari on 4 January 2016 at 43 euros. On that occasion, therefore, the 22.9% share in the hands of Exor was worth just 2 billion euros, while that of Piero Ferrari did not reach one billion. Today those two packages, together, are worth 21 billion euros. Therefore, in the space of just 7 years, wealth has multiplied by almost 2 billion per year for Exor and by half for Piero Ferrari.

At the end of 2020, the two partners renewed the consultation agreement. They did so almost five years after the agreement which locked down almost 50% of Ferrari’s capital. The pact, signed in December 2015 on the occasion of Ferrari’s spin-off from FCA and its simultaneous debut on the stock exchange, has so far governed the overall share package held in the Red by the Turin holding company Exor and by the descendant of the founder of the Prancing Horse. For the Agnelli family company, this is approximately 23%, while Drake’s son has 10%. The multiple voting mechanism in the Netherlands, where the company is based, guarantees long-term shareholders superior voting rights compared to shareholdings. With the final result that for Exor the voting rights are only 34.5% and for Piero Ferrari 15.4%. In total, therefore, it makes up 49% of the voting capital, enough to place control permanently in the hands of the two partners.