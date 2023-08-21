Home » Ferraris: “Goal to triple the turnover. 200 billion of investments are needed”
by admin
“Get to triple the international turnover going from the current approximately 1.8 billion euro to over 5 over the ten years of the plan”. This is the ambition of FS groupreaffirmed by the CEO Luigi Ferrarisreported in an article published by Financial Times.

The newspaper in its online edition offers an in-depth look at the international ambitions of the FS group led by the CEO Luigi Ferraris. You do so by proposing excerpts from a long conversation with the Chief International Officer of Italian State Railways, Charles Palascianoin which the projects and objectives of the group are explored, which intends to offer more and more high-speed connections between large European cities such as Brussels, Amsterdam and Berlin, taking advantage of the liberalization of the European railway system which started in 2019.

All with Italy and the renewal of its infrastructures at the fore. “Our industrial plan, which reaches 2032, has among its main objectives the investment of 200 billion, 180 of which to upgrade and modernize the country’s railway and road infrastructures”, explains Ferraris, commenting on the interest of the British newspaper towards the international strategies of FS.

