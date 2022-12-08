Milano – The Nutella it eats the second largest American ice cream maker, after Unilever. Ferrero and Wells Enterprises have in fact announced the agreement for the acquisition by the group of Alba of the Iowa-based company, its operations and its well-known ice cream brands, which include Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon classics, Bomb Pop e Halo Top. The acquisition is part of Ferrero’s strategic growth in the ice cream category and Wells’ vision to drive rapid growth.

Wells has become the largest family-owned ice cream company in the world, founded, in 1913, as a dairy delivery company. The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in early 2023 when the US group will complete 110 years of activity. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The only sure thing is that two family businesses that share a long history of confectionery and the will to stay out of the stock markets.

Ferrero in North America had already taken over the activities of Fannie May (2017)the former confectionery business of Nestle in the USA, and those of biscuits and fruit snacks of Kellogg (2018). Furthermore, in 2017, it was acquired through the affiliated companies Ferrara Candy Companyleader of the US candy market with its brands Nerds, Trolli, Sweet-tarts and Black Forest.

“It is a winning partnership, bringing together ice cream experts and confectionary industry champions. Together, to unite the power of being one, well positioned to grow and compete in the ice cream market,” he comments Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of the Ferrero group.

After closing the transaction, Mike Wells, a member of the founding family of Well Enterprises, and current CEO and chief engagement officer, will act as a consultant “in order to support the transition and maintain its active role in the Le Mars community”. Liam Killeen, current chairman of Wells, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and the existing leadership team will remain in place.

“This is an exciting day that accelerates our growth and secures a bright future for our company and everyone associated with it – declares Liam Killeen – Ferrero’s brands and reputation for world-class quality are a perfect match with what made Wells so successful”

As the largest single-site ice cream producer in the world, the city of Le Mars is considered the “ice cream capital of the world“.

“An amazing ice cream maker with a fantastic portfolio of consumer-favorite brands,” he adds Lapo Civiletti, CEO of the Ferrero Group. The transaction, the economic terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close in early 2023.