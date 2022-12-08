Home Business Ferrero acquires Wells, the second largest US ice cream company after Unilever
Business

Ferrero acquires Wells, the second largest US ice cream company after Unilever

by admin
Ferrero acquires Wells, the second largest US ice cream company after Unilever

Milano – The Nutella it eats the second largest American ice cream maker, after Unilever. Ferrero and Wells Enterprises have in fact announced the agreement for the acquisition by the group of Alba of the Iowa-based company, its operations and its well-known ice cream brands, which include Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon classics, Bomb Pop e Halo Top. The acquisition is part of Ferrero’s strategic growth in the ice cream category and Wells’ vision to drive rapid growth.

Wells has become the largest family-owned ice cream company in the world, founded, in 1913, as a dairy delivery company. The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in early 2023 when the US group will complete 110 years of activity. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The only sure thing is that two family businesses that share a long history of confectionery and the will to stay out of the stock markets.

Ferrero in North America had already taken over the activities of Fannie May (2017)the former confectionery business of Nestle in the USA, and those of biscuits and fruit snacks of Kellogg (2018). Furthermore, in 2017, it was acquired through the affiliated companies Ferrara Candy Companyleader of the US candy market with its brands Nerds, Trolli, Sweet-tarts and Black Forest.

“It is a winning partnership, bringing together ice cream experts and confectionary industry champions. Together, to unite the power of being one, well positioned to grow and compete in the ice cream market,” he comments Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of the Ferrero group.
After closing the transaction, Mike Wells, a member of the founding family of Well Enterprises, and current CEO and chief engagement officer, will act as a consultant “in order to support the transition and maintain its active role in the Le Mars community”. Liam Killeen, current chairman of Wells, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and the existing leadership team will remain in place.
“This is an exciting day that accelerates our growth and secures a bright future for our company and everyone associated with it – declares Liam Killeen – Ferrero’s brands and reputation for world-class quality are a perfect match with what made Wells so successful”
As the largest single-site ice cream producer in the world, the city of Le Mars is considered the “ice cream capital of the world“.
“An amazing ice cream maker with a fantastic portfolio of consumer-favorite brands,” he adds Lapo Civiletti, CEO of the Ferrero Group. The transaction, the economic terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close in early 2023.

See also  The China-US Audit Regulatory Cooperation Agreement has landed on the ground, and Chinese concept stocks have been passively delisted to reduce pressure_Listed Company_Related_Audit

You may also like

Markets: retail investors do not fear 2023, 64%...

China’s November Exports Post Biggest Year-on-Year Drop in...

Electric cars: Switzerland close to driving ban. Sweden...

μҡɢһ5Ԫ – OFweekԴ

Hong Kong stocks soared again: Hang Seng Index...

Dr. Doom Roubini: all about GDP, S&P, Fed...

Li Yinan’s “self-traveling home” stopped before dawn, and...

EU stock exchanges cautious in a festive climate,...

Ganfeng Lithium Industry was fined and confiscated 4.42...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 8th. Mixed price lists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy