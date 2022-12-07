Home Business Ferrero buys Wells, the largest family-owned ice cream company in the world
Business

Ferrero buys Wells, the largest family-owned ice cream company in the world

by admin
Ferrero buys Wells, the largest family-owned ice cream company in the world

The Ferrero group acquires Wells Entrerpresises, the American ice cream company that distributes its products in all US states, with a production of over 200 million gallons a year. Wells owns the Blue Benny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Bomb Pop and Halo Top brands, among others. The acquisition is part of “Ferrero’s growth strategy in the ice cream category and Wells’ vision to foster rapid growth”.

Wells will remain a standalone company with offices in Le Mars, Iowa and manufacturing operations in Le Mars, Henderson, Nevada and Diunkirk, New York.

Expansion in North America

This operation consolidates the expansion program of the Ferrero Group in North America following the successful acquisitions of Fannie May (2017), the former confectionery business of Nestlé in the USA and the activities of Kellogg’s Cookies and Fruit Snacks (2018).

The expansion of the North American footprint was further strengthened through the affiliated companies, with the acquisition of Ferrara Candy Company (2017) – manufacturer and US market leader of candy with its brands Nerds, Trolli, Sweet-tarts and Black Forest .

Wells has grown into the world‘s largest family-owned ice cream company since it was founded as a dairy delivery company in 1913. The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in early 2023 Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

See also  Newsletter｜Shenyang Rural Commercial Bank and 30 Rural Credit Cooperatives Establish Liaoning Rural Commercial Bank_Bank_Financial Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

You may also like

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates by...

Elon Musk loses the title of richest person...

Apple abandons the “ceiling” of fully automatic driving:...

From startups to unicorns, the big leap is...

Ѷûȫ˿μֹcheck – OFweekԴ

Modest declines in Europe, Piazza Affari limits the...

It may be just wishful thinking that AMD...

Cryptocurrencies, Goldman Sachs smells the opportunity after the...

Crude oil prices fluctuated sharply, pta fell slightly...

Ferrero buys Wells, the US ice cream giant

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy