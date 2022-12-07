Home Business Ferrero buys Wells, the US ice cream giant
Business

Ferrero buys Wells, the US ice cream giant

by admin
Ferrero buys Wells, the US ice cream giant

The Ferrero group acquires Wells Entrerpresises, the American ice cream company that distributes its products in all US states, with a production of over 200 million gallons a year. Wells owns the Blue Benny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Bomb Pop and Halo Top brands, among others. The acquisition is part of “Ferrero’s growth strategy in the ice cream category and Wells’ vision to foster rapid growth”.

Wells will remain a standalone company with offices in Le Mars, Iowa and manufacturing operations in Le Mars, Henderson, Nevada and Diunkirk, New York.

Expansion in North America

This operation consolidates the expansion program of the Ferrero Group in North America following the successful acquisitions of Fannie May (2017), the former confectionery business of Nestlé in the USA and the activities of Kellogg’s Cookies and Fruit Snacks (2018).

The expansion of the North American footprint was further strengthened through the affiliated companies, with the acquisition of Ferrara Candy Company (2017) – manufacturer and US market leader of candy with its brands Nerds, Trolli, Sweet-tarts and Black Forest .

See also  The number of 11-share shareholders drops by more than 10% _ Securities Times

You may also like

Modest declines in Europe, Piazza Affari limits the...

It may be just wishful thinking that AMD...

Cryptocurrencies, Goldman Sachs smells the opportunity after the...

Crude oil prices fluctuated sharply, pta fell slightly...

Tencent tops the global revenue list of Chinese...

Superbonus 110, Enea data on credits

Another year to wait!Apple was revealed to have...

d’Amico: exercises the purchase option relating to the...

The latest rendering of the iPhone 15 Flip...

Generali, Italy in line with targets. “This way...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy