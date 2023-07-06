Home » Ferrero decreases its shares in Mediobanca. The devaluation is worth 6 million
Ferrero decreases its shares in Mediobanca. The devaluation is worth 6 million

Ferrero decreases its shares in Mediobanca. The devaluation is worth 6 million

Ferrero and the decision on Mediobanca shares. Here’s what’s behind it

While dolphin announces its intention to increase the odds in generalsconsequently reopening the game for the climb in Mediobancahere is another behemoth like Ferrero makes a move that goes in the opposite direction, reducing its share in Piazzetta Cuccia and in fact devaluing it.

The confectionery dynasty of Alba – we read in Milano Finanza – is one of the historical shareholders of Piazzetta Cuccia. Entry into the capital with the privatization of 1988, the family immediately linked the share to the syndicate pact which in 2019 was transformed into the current consultation agreement. In the latest balance sheet, Ferrero spa has written down by 5.9 million its own 0.17%, bringing it from 28.5 to 22.6 million compared to an original cost of almost 46 million. A decision made”based on the market price“, the company documents explain.

