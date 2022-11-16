Listen to the audio version of the article

“We confirm that the Competition and Market Authority of Turkey has opened an investigation against Ferrero Findik Ithalat Ihracat ve Ticaret As. We also confirm that we have always acted in full compliance with the legal requirements and have full confidence in the proceeding”.

The opening of the investigation

With these few lines, Ferrero comments on the news of the opening, by the Turkish Competition Authority, of an investigation against Ferrero to establish the existence of an abuse of a dominant position on the Turkish hazelnut market . Ferrero is one of the main buyers of Turkish hazelnut production.

“The competition council considered the conclusions of the preliminary investigation to be serious – reads a note from the Turkish Authority – and has decided to open an investigation”. The Authority also specified that it will try to ascertain whether the Ferrero group and its subsidiaries “have violated the law on the protection of competition on the hazelnut market at all levels, from production to purchase and decortication for export”.

Local producers

The initiative presumably stems from the complaints of local hazelnut producers (Turkey is the main world exporter) who have repeatedly spoken of a “deadly” squeeze on the prices of their harvests by Ferrero. The company in particular is accused of pushing its prices down.

The mayor of the Turkish city of Ordu (in the north-east of the country), capital of the province of the same name on the Black Sea in the center of one of the main hazelnut-producing areas of the country, announced that in September he had started a judicial proceeding against the Italian group. “We cannot leave hazelnuts at the mercy of a few speculators,” denounced the city councilor, Hilmi Güler, in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet.