Ferrero in the Olympus of the best companies

“Good ideas conquer the world” goes its slogan. But evidently also the hearts of consumers and managers. Ferrero confirms itself as the leading Italian company in terms of reputation. A title earned three years ago and not at all affected by the harsh season of the pandemic. The confectionary colossus born in Alba (12 billion in turnover, 39,000 employees and an empire that extends across the planet) has once again placed itself at the top of the ranking of the most renowned companies in Italy, compiled by Merco Imprese, followed by Ferrari (2nd) and Barilla (3rd). The top ten is completed by: Armani (4th), Luxottica (5th), Apple (6th), Lego (7th), Samsung (8th), Ikea (9th) and Google (10th). In addition to the general ranking of companies, the following stand out in the sectoral rankings: Ferrari in Auto & Moto; Banca Intensa Sanpaolo in Banks & Insurance; again Ferrero among FMCG; Ikea in Furnishing Accessories & Home Textiles; Adecco in Consulting; Enel for Energy, Water and Gas; Aboca in the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare sector; MSC Cruises in Hotel & Tourism; Apple in Information Technology & Telecommunications; Armani in Fashion & Accessories; Esselunga in large-scale retail trade; Leonardo in Technology, Industry & Chemistry; Lego on TV, Publishing & Entertainment. Furthermore, according to journalists, the companies with the best communication team are: Ferrari (1st), Ferrero (2nd), Barilla (3rd), Microsoft (4th) and Netflix (5th). As for the opinions of individual stakeholder groups, Lavazza has emerged as the company most appreciated by the general population and Samsung in the digital arena. Ferrari stands out for financial analysts and consumer association leaders, Tesla for economic journalists, Google for NGO leaders, Valentino for union leaders and the Mondadori Group for economics teachers. For Ferrero, the award comes as no surprise. In 2022, RepTrak (a company specializing in measuring and managing corporate reputation) after carrying out a survey in fifteen countries interviewing more than 80,000 consumers, placed the multinational in 19th place among the most reliable brands with the best reputation in the world (leading consumer brand) in a ranking where Rolex, Ferrari and Lego are on the podium and other Italian companies such as Barilla (30th position), Pirelli (37), Lavazza (47) and Armani (53). The Merco Italia ranking is therefore a confirmation for Ferrero. “Merco – explains Massimo Micucci, director of Merco Italia, professor and communication expert – operates in 60 countries around the world, in Europe and in South America, and our method is now recognized everywhere as rigorous, transparent and independent. Moreover, the ranking is subject, in turn, to review by Kpmg”. The questionnaire is addressed to managers of companies that invoice more than ten million euros a year, as well as industry experts, business journalists, university professors, financial analysts, and consumers. “Obviously – explains Micucci – no one evaluates themselves. Managers express opinions on the strengths and weaknesses of other companies and on leaders by answering, in a confidential manner, questions that do not only consider turnover but also other important elements such as, for example, strategic vision, innovation, ethical and social behavior, ability to attract talent, gender diversity, and sustainability criteria”.