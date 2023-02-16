The Ferrero group continues to grow in double digits. Ferrero International SA, the Luxembourg-based parent company of which Giovanni Ferrero is executive chairman and Lapo Civiletti is chief executive officer, closed the year ended 31 August 2023 with consolidated revenues of 14 billion euros (+10.4% compared to 12.7 billion of the previous year).

These are the figures of an excellence of Made in Italy food in continuous evolution: 109 consolidated companies worldwide, 32 production plants, 41,441 employees (almost 3,000 more in one year), products present in over 170 countries.

Despite the fiscal year 2021/2022 being characterized by a complex economic and geopolitical context, Ferrero managed to grow thanks to its iconic iconic brands such as Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno and Kinder Joy which recorded an increase in turnover, driven from the United States and Italy and accompanied by the consolidation of market shares in most countries.

At the end of June 2022, the Ferrero group closed the acquisition of Fulfill Nutrition, a company of high quality protein and vitamin bars. This transaction has allowed Ferrero to expand into the important better-for-you market segment.

To support innovation, you need to invest: Ferrero has spent 830 million euros, mostly in which 730 in plant, machinery and buildings. Of the total amount of investments, the most significant part was focused on property, plant and equipment, mainly in Italy, the United States, Germany and Poland.