The Board of Ferretti Group, global leader in the nautical sector, approves the listing on Piazza Affari, following last year’s IPO in Hong Kong. The board, led by Alberto Galassi, has resolved to proceed with the potential listing on Euronext Milano. The process is subject to the approval of the company’s shareholders, including the reference shareholder, the Chinese of the Weichai group, meeting in an extraordinary meeting, and of the regulatory authorities and the competent stock exchanges of…

