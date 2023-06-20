Ferretti Group, Borsa Italia admits listing on Piazza Affari

Green light from Borsa Italia for the listing of Ferretti Group, the nautical giant, on Euronext Milano. The indicative start to negotiations is set for 27 June.

The company specifies in a note that the start of the offer period is scheduled for 21 June and will end on 22 June 2023, subject to extension or early termination which will be announced by means of a notice published on its website. The start of trading, tentatively scheduled for 27 June 2023, remains subject to obtaining the necessary authorizations from Consob and Borsa Italiana. The prospectus will be published in accordance with current legislation and will be made available at the company’s registered office and on its website.

The offer will consist of a maximum of n. 88,454,818 shares, equal to approximately 26.1% of the company’s share capital, held and offered for sale by Ferretti International Holding (the Chinese shareholder, Shandong Heavy Industry Group-Weicha). In the event that all the shares on offer are sold and the over-allotment option is not exercised, the shares on offer will constitute approximately 26.1% of the company’s share capital.

It is also envisaged – continues the note – that the selling shareholder will grant Unicredit, as stabilization manager, on behalf of the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, an option to purchase a maximum of an additional 8,845,482 additional shares to the offer price, equal to approximately 10% of the maximum number of shares offered. In the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option, the shares on offer will be equal to 97,300,300 shares, equal to approximately 28.7% of the company’s share capital.

The price per share in the offer will be determined on the basis of bookbuilding involving institutional investors. There will be no offer to the general public in Italy and/or in any other jurisdiction. The offer will only be available to qualified investors in member states of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom and to foreign institutional investors outside the United States of America.

As part of the Offer, Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan and UniCredit will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Equita and Berenberg will act as a joint venture

bookrunners. UniCredit will also act as listing agent for listing purposes. CICC acts as financial advisor to the company.

Gianni & Origoni, Shearman & Sterling and King & Wood Mallesons are the legal advisors of the company and the shareholder

Seller and Linklaters is the legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

