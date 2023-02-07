Home Business Ferretti Group, employee bonuses and IPO in sight
The news bounces from the unions. Ferretti Group has decided to disburse a production bonus of 3,505 euros to all its 1,600 employees, in light of the achievement of the objectives set by the agreement signed in February 2022. Results that are credited to the management and which benefit from the golden moment of the nautical sector, which increases sales. The bonus follows the extraordinary one paid out at the end of 2022 by the company again of 5,600 euros, to help employees deal with the cost of living.

The secretaries Mauro Franzolini of FenealUil, Claudio Sottile of Filca-Cisl and Antonella Arfelli of Fillea-Cgil also report the implementation of the agreement signed last November 4 on professional frameworks and the increase in related allowances.

On the horizon there would be new hires and the possible listing on Piazza Affari, which would follow the one on the Hong Kong list, finalized last March. The new IPO, which would mark the return of the Forlì giant to the Milan stock exchange, is awaited for the go-ahead from the authorities of the Hong Kong stock exchange for the dematerialisation of securities and therefore the go-ahead from the shareholders’ meeting. Objective, listing by June 2023. (F. POZ.)

