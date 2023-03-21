“We were the first nautical group to go public. How can I forget it?”. Thus Norberto Ferretti, when I asked him if he remembered the listing of the Ferretti group in 2000. Sirens, those of the Stock Exchange, who have never stopped singing.

The news is current. The board of directors of Ferretti SpA has resolved to proceed with the potential listing on Euronext Milano. The process is subject to the approval of the company’s shareholders, convened in an extraordinary meeting, and of the regulatory authorities and of the competent stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Milan, on the fulfillment of all the conditions necessary for the completion of the potential listing (c’ is the obligation to dematerialise the shares, as the company is already listed in Hong Kong), and to market trends and conditions at the time of listing. Listing which, the company warns shareholders and potential investors, “there is not yet a guarantee that it will take place or when it will happen”.

The first IPO

The first quotation was completed in 2000. “The quotation took place in the luxury sector together with brands such as Bulgari and Hermès. It did very well, even after the IPO. I’d say it was a really good time. I remember that during a meeting of Ucina-Confindustria nautica the president Paolo Vitelli stood up and thanked me, saying: ‘Now we finally know how much one of our companies is worth,’ Ferretti recalls.

The listing on the Stock Exchange was part of the internationalization of the group, the success was linked precisely to having managed to combine the stock with that of luxury brands, and not with other less glittering industrial sectors. It should be remembered that, in 2000, only the French Beneteau and the American Sea Ray were listed on the world nautical scene.

Then, there was the delisting in 2002/03. “We left Piazza Affari for financial reasons…”, still the founder.

The other attempts, Hong Kong and the announced return

In 2006 the sirens start singing again. The listing is scheduled for December. But it was then withdrawn, following the entry of Candover, a private equity fund that entered the capital in October 2007 with 1.7 billion (the other shareholders remain, the Permira fund, Norberto Ferretti and management). In 2008, that chant again. Probably, Candover intended to capitalize on booming sales – at the time, the Forlì giant’s galaxy was said to be worth 3 billion euros. Listing on the Milan stock exchange is approved by the shareholders’ meeting, the documentation for the request is filed with Consob and Borsa Italiana. But the global financial crisis extinguishes dreams.

In 2012, there is the entry into the capital of Shandong Heavy Industry Group-Weichai Power and in 2019 here we go again. The process gets going again, the quotation is scheduled for October 21st, but then the machine stops. Against an order intake of 200 million euros and a placement price suggested by the banks of 2 euros per share (lowered from the initial 2.5-2.7 euros), Weichai Group, which controls 86% of the capital (among the shareholders also Piero Ferrari), believes that the above price does not reflect the true value of the Ferretti group in the light of the results achieved by the management. And decides to withdraw the request for quotation.

The IPO then arrives in 2022, but the list is that of Hong Kong. The company closes the IPO with an offer price of 22.88 dollars (2.66 euros), the market capitalization is 890 million euros and the total capital raised is equal to 1,771.4 million dollars Hong Kong (about 206 million euros).

Now, the new decision to return to Piazza Affari. For Ferretti Group, led by CEO Alberto Glassi, the moment is favorable. The nautical sector is experiencing a sales boom, the giant from Forlì is in great health.