Luxury yachting advances with the wind in its sails and also drags along the workers’ performance bonus. Thus the over 1,600 employees of Ferretti Spa will receive 3,505 euros (AS1 level) thanks to the performance bonus, according to the calculations deriving from the parameters established with the latest union agreement. Not only. The company has in fact announced important investments and an increase in the workforce, explaining to the workers’ representatives that the forecasts for 2023 are positive.

«We are extremely satisfied with the results achieved in Ferretti: the achievement of the objective included in the supplementary contract signed in February 2022 allows workers to be paid a performance bonus of 3,505 euros gross at the AS1 level (national Wood Industry contract), determined from the value of productivity and the value of per capita production», explain Mauro Franzolini (FenealUil), Claudio Sottile (Filca-Cisl) and Antonella Arfelli (Fillea-Cgil).

For this year the company has made positive forecasts and, also for this reason, has agreed with the unions and company Rsu of the sites on the new parameters to be pursued for the performance bonus for the current year. “In particular – explain the three acronyms in a unitary note – major expansion investments are expected for all the current sites and expansion projects in new realities, together with the increase in the organic endowment, also through specific training aimed at new hires”. Added to this is that the company followed up on the November agreement relating to professional frameworks and the increase in allowances associated with them.