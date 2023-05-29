Ferretti yachts return to the Stock Exchange: 28.75% of the group on the market

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ferretti, following the approval of the relative shareholders’ meetings of 18 May, confirms its intention to proceed with the dual listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana. Ferretti is currently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

To support the liquidity of the share on Euronext Milan – reads a note – an offer by Ferretti International Holding of the existing ordinary shares, including the greenshoe, is envisaged. For the purposes of the listing, Ferretti International, which holds approximately 63.75% of the company’s share capital, has obtained the necessary authorizations to sell up to 28.75% of the existing share capital.

The final structure of the offer, together with the other relevant terms and conditions, will be determined prior to the launch of the Offer and will be reserved for qualified investors only.