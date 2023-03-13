Home Business Festa Salvini, Meloni unjustly downgraded: the Sx is increasingly inconsistent
Festa Salvini, Meloni unjustly downgraded: the Sx is increasingly inconsistent

by admin
Festa Salvini, Meloni unjustly downgraded: the Sx is increasingly inconsistent

Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi

Birthday Salvini, the storm mounted by the Left on the karaoke between Meloni and the Northern League is the mirror of the decline of the ruling class. The comment

Giorgia Meloniduring Berlusconi’s rule, unlike some force supporters, she never took part in the so-called “elegant dinners” of Arcorenor to the licentious Flowersorganized by Nicole Minetti e Lele Mora, with many young women. Between them “Ruby Heartthrobi”, Karima El Mahroug, who is Moroccan, is 31 years old and is not Mubarak’s granddaughter.

It would be paradoxical if the critical arrows of the left and of the newspapers, close to the opposition (someone has defined the mega-party for 50 years of Salvini the “karaoke of shame”), put a “ethical question” precisely to the Prime Minister who, after a day’s work, decided, with her partner, to wish her government’s first ally best wishes. Therefore, I find the attacks on the leader of “Fratelli d’Italia” excessive for having sung, together with the Capo del Carroccio, “The Song of Marinella” by Fabrizio de Andrè, which tells the story of a girl found dead along a river.

See also  Foreign media: Microsoft Windows 11 can run Android applications to embrace the era of application economy

