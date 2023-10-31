Festival of Economy in Turin, here are the themes of the 2024 edition | October 30, 2023

«Science is made of data like a house is made of stones. But a pile of data is no more science than a pile of stones is a real house.” The words of the French mathematician Henri Poincaré seem to resonate when reading the theme of the third edition of the International Festival of Economics. In Turin, from 30 May to 2 June 2024 we will discuss “Who owns knowledge”. That is, how to manage the enormous amount of data, personal and otherwise, that we enter on the internet every single second. A topic, the organizers explain, “of extraordinary relevance which involves every single sector of public life: from businesses to commerce, from health to urban policies, from transport to communication as well as, naturally, the world of research and training”. And which will be the basis of the Turin event.

How to manage the change imposed by digital will become crucial to understanding the future. After the success of the first two editions, it is explained in the note of the Festival conceived, planned and organized by the Laterza Editors with the direction of Tito Boeri, a step forward is taken. After “Merit, diversity and social justice” (2022) and “Rethinking globalization” (2023), the Festival aims to understand how the digital presence of economic agents and the knowledge that derives from extrapolation can be governed, and the examination of the data that is inserted into the web. The event, it is remembered, is promoted by the TOLC (Turin Local Committee), which brings together the Piedmont Region, the City of Turin, the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation, the CRT Foundation, the University of Turin, the Polytechnic of Turin, the Turin Chamber of Commerce, Unioncamere Piemonte, Unione Industriali Torino and Legacoop, coordinated by the Collegio Carlo Alberto Foundation. The objective is that, even more than in the first two times, it will be a collaborative effort by the city and its academic, entrepreneurial and social institutions.

The challenge is significant. «Digital has completely transformed the way we book a plane, choose a restaurant, watch a film or listen to music. It has revolutionized the way we inform ourselves, communicate, shop, find work and meet new people”, explain the organizers. All these choices «generate information, i.e. knowledge. But who controls and exploits these immense sources of data? And for what purpose? Searching for the right answers is not a simple task. Far from it. The economies of scale achievable with the aggregation of information, it is highlighted, “have increased the concentration of economic power”. Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb, Amazon, and in general all companies. Similarly, social media − Instagram, TikTok, X and the others − have made it possible for billions of people to communicate at almost no cost. But at what cost?

Compromise is always difficult to find. «Concentration, the existence of a few dominant networks, the fact of being able to do everything on a single platform: these are all elements that make our lives easier», is noted in the press release. «More choice, more convenience, more information, often at lower prices», he says. Yet “concentration also reduces competition and innovation and can leave many behind.” And there is the risk that “inequalities in access and ability to use technology increase already existing social tensions”. The platforms “earn by selling advertising space to companies but also part of the enormous amount of information collected on the behavior of those who use them”. Hence the questions: «How far is the use of socially produced knowledge permissible? To what extent is it possible to exercise ownership rights over the latter? What restrictions should be imposed to protect privacy? Other fundamental questions, according to the organizers, «concern the ethical aspects and the origin of information generated by machines (ChatGPT among the most famous cases) and therefore authenticity in the digital age».

The underlying problem is to «govern, rather than suffer, technological progress and regulate access to this immense source of data. But how to do it? And do governments have the necessary strength?”. The starting point for the discussion is high, and so must be the responses of economists, both Italian and foreign, who between next May and June will make Turin an open-air construction site on the dynamics that are revolutionizing our existence. Alongside them, historians, sociologists, jurists, computer scientists, scientists and media scholars. Because the complexity of data, as well as its penetration into daily life, requires much more awareness than today. Because there is a much deeper meaning behind tapping on your mobile phone to close the cookie window than you might imagine.

