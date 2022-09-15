Listen to the audio version of the article

“Il Canto della Terra”, the work of the artist Pietro Ruffo, enriches the art collection of Feudi di San Gregorio, a leading winery in Southern Italy and one of the main brands of Italian wine. ‘The work, born from a relationship of collaboration and esteem with the well-known Roman artist, was installed at the amphitheater in front of the cellar. The initiative is in line with the benefit corporation and B Corp.

The Song of the Earth

Ruffo’s work was inaugurated by Antonio Capaldo, President of Feudi di San Gregorio, during a meeting attended by the artist Pietro Ruffo, Ambassador Pasquale Quito Terracciano Director General for Public and Cultural Diplomacy MAECI , Massimiliano Giansanti, president of Confagricoltura, Father Antonio Loffredo for the San Gennaro Community Foundation and Florinda Saieva, co-founder of Farm Cultural Park.

Support for the San Gennaro Community Foundation

The initiative was born in collaboration with the San Gennaro Community Foundation – of which Feudi has been a founding member since 2014 – animated by Father Loffredo himself and committed to overcoming the social discomfort of young people thanks to the enhancement of the historical-artistic heritage of the Rione Sanità of Naples. Since 2014, Feudi San Gregorio has involved well-known contemporary artists in the creation of site-specific works, reproduced in limited edition bottle labels, the proceeds of which are fully donated to finance the Foundation’s projects. «Within a community – whether it is our business community or a wider territorial community – every result is possible by sharing the same values. The tangible proof is the extraordinary path of the San Gennaro Foundation which is transforming the Rione Sanità of Naples. – comments Antonio Capaldo, President of Feudi di San Gregorio – For us this work combines two objectives: to tell about our community and our savoir-faire and to allow us to continue to tell the story that Father Antonio is making with his children “.

Pietro Ruffo, a young Italian artist, has chosen to tell the life cycle of wine on the surface of an amphora, used since ancient times for the refinement of wine. The story of the winery operations blends with the community that animates it and the territory that hosts it, Irpinia, the cradle of food and wine culture. “Il canto della terra” will remain on display for the more than 20,000 visitors who choose to visit the winery every year.

Wine and territories to be relaunched

“In 2021 wine exports grew by + 12.4%, certifying Italy as one of the main players in the world wine sector – says Massimiliano Giansanti, president of Confagricoltura speaking at the presentation of the work – The sector shows an unexpressed potential that can be implemented through the enhancement of production areas, to rebuild solid links with the territories and make citizens ambassadors of good taste. The promotion of inland areas and rural villages, therefore, is one of the priority issues for the future of our country, which can encourage the re-emergence of identity values. Confagricoltura, also through a long-standing collaboration with ADSI, the Historic Houses Association, recognizes the importance of places of cultural interest, where production blends with history and tradition, to become an important development lever ».