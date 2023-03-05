With the impact of true wireless earphones on the audio market, traditional wired earphones have faded away. I am actually a user of true wireless earphones, but after using wireless earphones for a long time, I still feel that the sound quality of wired earphones is much better. Wired, this is an iron law, no matter how good the wireless is, there will still be loss, compression, and interference. This is basically not the case with wired headphones. It depends entirely on the hardware configuration. Good is good. In order to revive the iPod and Dafa commemorative models, the latest KZ ZVX wired earphones were won. Of course, mobile phones without a 3.5 interface can also add a power adapter to use a wired headset.

[unpacking]

The packaging is packaged in a white carton, with the brand and earphone series model marked on the cover, and the center position is the circuit diagram of this earphone, so that potential buyers can have a preliminary understanding. The back is the basic parameter configuration and manufacturer information of this headset.

▲If the package is disconnected, the accessories include the left and right earphone units, crystal cable, spare earcaps, manual and warranty card. The configuration is relatively basic and fully sufficient. It would be better if there is a storage protection measure that can separate the left and right units.

▲The left and right output units of the KZ ZVX wired earphone adopt the ear-return style, which can be completely inserted into the cochlea. The overall shell is made of metal. Ah, this is actually a hundred-yuan fever earphone? I am a little surprised, this is not the official name for you to let you pick it up. The fuselage is cut on three sides, and the center is hollowed out. The visual effect is very stylish.

▲KZ ZVX has a built-in 10mm dual-cavity super-linear dynamic coil with a 4.8-micron diaphragm. We will talk about the sound quality later. Let’s talk about the configuration first. There is no need to consider the loss, compression, and signal interference of wireless earphones during transmission for wired earphones. Basically, it is pure output sound quality. It cannot be said that wired headphones have no loss at all. It still depends on the wire material. Of course, it is only negligible, and the sound will be richer.

▲The contact position adopts metal mesh and 2 PIN gold-plated interface, and a fixed arm is added to the edge of the base. I have been in contact with a plug-in earphone. bucket work.

▲What surprises me is that the dust cover of the headphone unit output port is also called a sound filter. The workmanship is really good. How about picking up leaks? It’s also an artistic point. Seeing this, I really want to try it. The sound quality is gone. The material of the ear caps is very comfortable, similar to half-memory, and can fully adapt to the size of your ear holes. The manufacturer also configures two other sizes of ear caps.

▲ After connecting the earphones, I feel that this is definitely not a more than 100-yuan earphone. The material, wire interface, and unit cover are all placed with care, and this earphone wire is either a hanging ear type or a round-the-ear type. Way,

▲KZ ZVX wired earphones use a new electronic frequency modulation technology, which can control each frequency more precisely. What excites me the most is that it can directly revive the long-sleeping ipod and Walkman, and many classic tapes in the collection can be warmed up.

In terms of its tri-band performance and low-frequency aspects, it is worn in-ear, and the sound leakage is indeed better than the semi-in-ear earphones. The basic output effects are all recorded in the bottom of the ear, and the low frequency is very powerful. It has a good length; the mid-frequency can reflect the original flavor of the human voice, the advantage of the mid-bass singer, and the fullness is very high; the high-frequency aspect ensures that the volume is not piercing or explosive, and can analyze a variety of musical instruments. Aggressive, extended stretch can have a good performance.

【Summarize】

▲The net weight of the left and right units is 25g, and the weight of the wire is 15g. The overall texture is very good, and the texture of the wired earphone is what it should be. After its use, the appearance, material, and interface design are very amazing in this price range. The 10mm dual-cavity super-linear dynamic coil, 4.8µm diaphragm, pure pronunciation, and quite good sensitivity. Speaking of this, its sales The price is only ￥138, can you bear it?