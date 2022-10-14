Italian companies have made only 5 promises on plastic packaging, none kept (two broken, two ambiguous and one set for 2025). As for Ferrero, on the other hand, there are eight promises, of which only one kept, relating to the increase in the use of rPet (or recycled plastic) in secondary packaging, and 5 future ones.

Recycled packaging to say addito to plastic

In line with the recent ambitious EU directive Single Use Plastics (which, for example, blocks the distribution of disposable plastic items such as bags, cutlery and straws), in one third of the promises documented in the survey, companies pledged to include more recycled plastic in their packaging . The EU directive, in fact, provides for a specific goal to incorporate 25% of recycled pet plastic by 2025 and 30% in all bottles by 2030.

Some small progress has been made: 16 of the 24 companies that to date had promised to have already done so have brought home the result positively. Ferrero, for example, began increasing the amount of recycled pet used in secondary packaging as early as 2010. Coca-Cola Hbc, a Swiss company that bottles Coca-Cola, has launched a bottle made from 100% recycled pet for four of the its water brands in 2019, a year after it announced it. Only 19 of the 98 promises concerned the commitment to reduce the amount of plastic used for packaging or that produced from scratch.

More Studies on Green Claims

The figures collected by DW and its partners are in line with those of other studies on the subject: in 2021 the European Union carried out a survey on “green declarations” on the corporate websites of some clothing, cosmetics and of household items, and found that 42% of the claims were likely exaggerated, false or misleading.

Of the goals set, some were more marketing ploys than actual improvements. A case for all is that of the Belgian brewery Anheuser-Busch InBev, the company that produces beers such as American Budweiser, Corona and Beck’s. In 2017, AB InBev announced that it had pledged to protect “100 islands from marine plastic pollution by 2020”. In practice, the company organized 214 one-off beach clean-up events in 13 countries, and then declared those commitments a success one year before the expected deadline.