Few raw materials, but Italy exports more and more ferrous scrap

Raw materials are scarce, but Italy exports more ferrous scrap

There is not enough raw material to meet the needs of the steel industry. But instead of running for cover by recycling, Italy continues to grow in the export of ferrous scrap. This was revealed by a study by the Luiss Policy Observatory signed by Gianclaudio Torlizzi, founder of the consulting firm T-commodiety, on “why Italy needs a national mining plan”. Hot topic given the gas crisis caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine. And above all a theme that Giorgia Meloni’s government has taken to heart with the aim of reducing Italy’s dependence on foreign countries in terms of raw materials and rare earths.

The state of the art

“On the ferrous scrap front, in Italy ferrous scrap is not generated in quantities sufficient to satisfy the iron and steel capacity installed through electric furnace plants (Electric Arc Furnace) if one considers that to produce between 17 and 20 million tons of steel between 4 and 6 million tons of scrap are imported on a net basis (mainly from other European countries” reads the analysis.

“It should also be noted that the export of ferrous scrapalways marginally present, has been connoting itself in recent years as a factor of actual market. In the early 2000s about 190,000 tons were exported annually, while today they are exported around 850,000 tons per year (equal to a growth of +347%)” underlines the expert.

“At a European level, the export of ferrous scrap amounts to around 20 million tons. If the growth trend has remained constant since

2013 to 2019, in recent years exports have undergone a boost due to the difficulties of Italian steel mills (Covid and the energy crisis) to the benefit of countries in which the Covid containment policies have been less restrictive and the energy crisis has had less impact ( or null) as in the case of Turkey, Pakistan, and India” adds Torlizzi.

Not just ferrous scrap. Electrification requires precious and scarce materials

In the text Torlizzi explains that the transition from an energy system based on fossil fuels to one based on electrification means not only restructuring the entire energy infrastructure but also totally reviewing the supply chain.

As a result, “the energy transition will result in increased demand for critical metals including copper, lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, graphite, molybdenum, zinc, rare earths and silicon, whose ccontrol is mainly in the hands of China. If we consider that China is also the undisputed leader in the refining of a range of minerals, we understand why Beijing is the world’s leading producer of electric vehicles” Torlizzi points out.

As the analysis highlights, by way of example, a lithium battery powered car contains a amount of copper equal to 2 and a half times that of a combustion carwhile a wind turbine offshore uses nine times more metals and rare earths than a gas-fired power plant.

According to the estimates of Bloombergin order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050will be needed an amount of metal for a value of 10 trillion dollars and an amount of 242 million tons from the current 52 million tons. Given the current worldwide offer, most of the metals used in the energy transition process will necessarily be affected by one structural shortage over the next few years. With all the annexes and connected also in geopolitical terms. And China which has a dominant role not only within national borders, but also in Africa.

Hence the p proposal for a National Mining Plan

Objective: to increase the national production of refined metals. To make this happen the first step to take is a geological map of the country. “The identification of the deposits to be exploited will have to go hand in hand with the updating of the regulations that regulate the mining activity still at Royal Decree No. 1443 of 1927subsequently modified to include, between the 1980s and 1990s, the Regions which, with the sole exception of the oil sector, were still under the jurisdiction of the central State” he explains.

In other words, “the State will have to recognize the importance of mining, in the protection of the national interest, intervening (and intervening) actively in the procurement strategy“. And also of recycling by encouraging it and putting limits on the export of ferrous scrap. The reason? ” Scrap, essential for achieving the decarbonisation targets in the iron and steel and metal sectors ” concludes the analysis.