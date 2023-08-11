Fewer and fewer people are buying books

A negative trend is continuing: the number of book buyers also fell last year. But those who still buy books are buying more on average than before.

red/epd

08/11/2023 – 10:09 am

Share this article

. The number of book buyers has also fallen in the past year. The German Book Trade Association in Frankfurt am Main announced that the negative trend had continued. According to a GfK consumer survey in 2022, the book market lost four million customers between 2018 and 2022. Last year, 25.8 million people bought a book (2021: 27.2 million), which made up 39 percent of the population (2021: 41 percent). The good news is that individual buyers are buying more books.

While in 2018 a buyer purchased an average of 12.0 books, they bought 13.5 books last year. The number of books bought by young book buyers between the ages of 10 and 15 almost doubled in the same period. While there were 5.7 books per capita in 2018, it was 10.3 books last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

