Electric drives are on the rise. However, they are only ecologically better if they are also powered by electricity and batteries.

Around 110,000 electric vehicles were on Swiss roads at the end of 2022. There are also more than 280,000 hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars. Measured against the overall market, this is still little: a total of eight percent.

But the numbers are rising fast. In 2022, more cars with alternative drives came onto the market than combustion engines. Large car manufacturers today need e-models on offer in order to be able to keep up.

But driving an electric car is not automatically a good deed, and certainly not from day one. That’s what Stefanie Conrad says.

She is an environmental consultant at Carbotech and explains: “If you look at the environmental footprint – and this includes not only greenhouse emissions, but also the effects on human health, resource depletion and water shortages – then an electric car in Switzerland with After about 100,000 kilometers of performance, green electricity has a so-called emission advantage over a combustion engine.»

If you drive 10,000 kilometers a year, it would take you ten years to achieve that. In addition: “If the car is charged with a normal electricity mix instead of green electricity, then it only has an emission advantage over the combustion engine after 200,000 kilometers of performance.”

The origin of the electricity therefore contributes a lot to the environmental compatibility of electric cars. GLP President Jürg Grossen represents the “e-Mobility” interest group. He is confident in the “ECO Talk”: “In Switzerland we have a very clean electricity mix, thanks to nuclear power plants and hydropower – and in the future thanks to hydropower and photovoltaics.”

Problematic raw materials in batteries

Another point: the battery. Lithium and cobalt, for example, are raw materials that come from countries that often do not attach great importance to environmental standards.

Engineer Stephanie Schliffski, who is sales manager at Notz Metall and has 20 years of experience in the automotive supplier industry, says: “A lot of research is currently being carried out to eliminate the raw materials that are difficult and environmentally harmful to obtain.” There are now concepts for batteries with common salt or sodium.

Electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid – what is what?

electric -Vehicles run on batteries. They get by completely without fossil fuels and can be charged via a socket.

-Vehicles run on batteries. They get by completely without fossil fuels and can be charged via a socket. Hybrid -Vehicles have not only a combustion engine but also an electric motor. If the battery is not sufficient, the car can fall back on petrol or diesel. The battery charges itself while driving.

-Vehicles have not only a combustion engine but also an electric motor. If the battery is not sufficient, the car can fall back on petrol or diesel. The battery charges itself while driving. Plug-in-Hybrid-Cars also have a combustion engine, in addition to the battery. The battery can be charged via a socket.

“The ecological balance is massively improved,” adds Helmut Ruhl in the “ECO Talk”, managing director of the automobile importer Amag. “Battery production including cells is coming to Europe. All manufacturers build factories, and they run on green electricity instead of Chinese coal power.”

He sees the beginning of a development in which electric cars will become significantly more competitive and in which combustion engine technologies will become significantly more expensive. With regard to Amag, he says: “Our goal is to sell almost 100 percent electric cars well before 2040.”

If they drive with green electricity and their battery has been produced in Europe according to ecological standards, they can be a decisive step ahead of fossil-fuelled vehicles. However, one fact remains – also says environmental consultant Stefanie Conrad: The biggest emissions of a car occur during its manufacture.