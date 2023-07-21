Fewer excessive working hours than we have had since 1991

The data from the Federal Statistical Office also shows that there is a connection between the length of working hours and the age of the employees. The older the employees are, the longer they would work. In the 15 to 24 age group, only 1.6 percent of full-time employees worked more than 48 hours a week. This percentage increases with age. Almost eleven percent of full-time employees between the ages of 55 and 64 worked more than 48 hours. One reason for the clear differences between the age groups is the high proportion of executives who work long hours. These are often older.

Also read: workaholic? Not me. About the dangers of workaholism.

According to the German Working Hours Act, the daily working time for employees may average eight hours, and ten hours are also allowed on individual days. The rest periods between two working periods are also regulated. The exact working hours are regulated by the respective employment or collective agreements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

