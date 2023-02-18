The impact of rules on aircraft

In the annual reports published by the airlines, a substantial part of the content is dedicated to illustrating what the company has done and how it is dealing with the green problem. By now, budgets are no longer just a question of income and expenditure, of load factors, how many passengers and cargo the airline has carried, but these publications must also explain what the airline has done to avoid polluting the world.

Thus, for example, if one took a careful look at the latest AF/KL balance sheet (but the situation is almost identical for every other airline) one would discover that as many as 24 pages of it are dedicated to the environmental impact, complete with tables on CO2 efficiency per passenger/km and tables showing the kilotons of CO2 emitted during the year. Certainly today an auditor must no longer and only be able to read the financial statements in terms of profit and loss, but must have an in-depth knowledge of how much carbon dioxide can affect the achievement of profit at the end of the year.

In the wake of the new prevailing trend, Ryanair was the first airline to publish monthly statistics on the CO2 emissions that its flights produce, and just recently the company announced to have equipped itself with the Sbti, the ‘Science Based Target’ in practice a calculator of the carbon emitted, through which the company will monitor the ambitious project, set among other things by all the airlines, to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

In short, the world of airlines after being deregulated, which in practice meant multiplication the number of airlines flying around the world, today it is questioned because of the pollution it produces. A linear logic, no doubt about it.

So if today the airline wants to be sure of embarking a good number of passengers, it will no longer have to just insure that its rates are attractive, but also that its planes are not wasteful in CO2 emissions and this because its accounts could be heavily affected.

On this subject, the latest news arriving from Brussels is not very reassuring. New EU emissions rules could mean higher airfares for passengers. In fact, the changes to the emission quota trading system were approved in advance by the EU. It is because of these changes to the emissions trading system (ETS) that analysts predict rising costs for the aviation industry which cannot fail to end up on the shoulders of consumers or passengers.

In addition to the proposed changes to the emissions trading system, the EU is currently negotiating new rules on mandatory use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and raising kerosene taxes, which would only further increase airline costs.

The Hamletic doubt that we find in the media today is therefore the following: should we expect an increase in airfares? To verify this in years past, when planes had propellers, we would have gone to check the airlines’ rate cards and we could have immediately ascertained if the rate was

increased or not; nowadays this is no longer possible since, as we all well know, additional expenses must be added to the fare – improperly called airport taxes – but which are not such, which rather represent real levies that each company applies independently and which certainly play a decisive role in the rise of the final amount paid by the passenger.

There is however someone, like the Financial Timeswho went further by calculating how in the next few years airline tickets could increase up to 10 euros for a return flight but, marveling at such an increase for a service that definitely falls within the category of luxury goods, when for months we are now used to crazy increases in daily living expenses, we believe it is wanting at all costs to create a case that has no reason to exist. If Michael O’Leary’s statement that the time of “absurdly” low tariffs is over is correct, the press should more correctly speak of a tariff adjustment rather than an increase.

Certainly, without any doubt, airfares, as has already happened for many other consumer goods, will increase and with the increase in fare prices, analysts predict a significant drop in the demand for flights. On the other hand, this is precisely the objective at which EU policy aims which evidently wants to put a stop to the use of aerial vehicles.

The Airlines for Europe association has predicted that, due to the new measures, major European airports could become up to 30% more expensive over the next decade, resulting in a 17% reduction in the demand for air travel. Michael O’Leary, as mentioned, has already warned that passengers will have to face years of rising ticket fares due to rising airline costs and predicted that the era of “absurdly” cheap airfares is over.

But in the context of such a scenario, where flights are seen as a threat to green politics, how does Italy position itself? Wow. We are at the top of the world rankings and we are in a rather original but extremely virtuous and winning way: in fact, we are the only nation in the world to have zeroed the main airline of the country. Therefore CO2 emissions from our airlines are decidedly below the world average. Finally a record for our beautiful country.

