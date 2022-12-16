Listen to the audio version of the article

The circular economy is essential to achieve the sustainability goals on which the Automotive industry is lagging behind today. Investments, according to CapGemini, have been slow since 2019, jeopardizing the goals of the Paris Agreement on emissions by 2050. There is time to recover. According to a new study by Bain & Company, titled “Reuse, Remanufacturing, Recycling, and Robocabs: Circularity in the Automotive Industry,” with recycling, more efficient use of materials and the development of new business models for mobility, the emissions associated with the materials used in the production of each vehicle could be reduced by 60% by 2040. And also by 2040, the use of recycled materials in the production of the sector in Europe could more than double, from the current 20- 25% to about 60%.

100% recyclable vehicles (almost)

According to the analysis, new vehicles produced in 2040 could be almost 100% recyclable, compared to the current 75-80%. A six-fold increase in the use of recycled parts in auto repairs – rising from just 2% in 2020, to 10-15% by 2040 – could meanwhile ensure better circularity throughout a vehicle’s lifespan.

In particular, the EU aims to significantly increase the recycling rate of battery materials by 2030: 70% for lithium and 95% for cobalt, copper and nickel. The new rules also provide for an increase in the measurement of carbon emissions, requiring that the carbon footprint of the battery and other technical elements be monitored throughout its life cycle.

The question of generations Z and Y

Changing consumer habits will also make a substantial contribution. «The changes will be favored by the demand of generations Z and Y – observes Gianluca Di Loreto, partner of Bain & Company – with the passage, for example, from ownership to use and the development of the rental business. The Robocab (self-driving taxi) business has significant potential: by 2040, private cars could account for just 40% of urban transport kilometers worldwide, up from 65% today.

The importance of partnerships

Bain’s report highlights how circularity can bring significant benefits even beyond the reduction of the carbon footprint: circular strategies improve the resilience of automotive supply chains, a key issue in the current geopolitical context, reduce material costs in the long term , increase margins and activate new revenue streams. «All these changes – concludes Di Loreto – indicate the need for manufacturers and component manufacturers to innovate rapidly to keep pace with the transport revolution. In this context, partnerships will prove to be fundamental».