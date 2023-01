ROMA – The Meloni government, after the reintroduction of vouchers, back to the Jobs Act also on fixed-term contracts to meet the flexibility needs of companies. The executive is studying a work decree that could lengthen the duration and absence of a causal, i.e. the motivation for the hiring, up to 36 monthsthe. By deeply modifying the 2018 Dignity decree (Count I) which had tried to stem precariousness by reducing the duration and extensions: 4 in 24 months instead of 5 in 36.