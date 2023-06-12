Home » FI, Berlusconi relies on his “father”: Orazio Fascina leaders in the Europeans?
Business

FI, Berlusconi relies on his “father”: Orazio Fascina leaders in the Europeans?

by admin
FI, Berlusconi relies on his “father”: Orazio Fascina leaders in the Europeans?

FI, Berlusconi and the candidacy of his partner’s father

Silvio Berlusconi was forced back into hospitalization St. Raphael due to his delicate health condition. As always at her side is her partner Marta Fascina who does not detach herself from her man for a moment and besides her there is what the leader of the Azzurri calls “Pope“, Mr Horacethe father of his fiancée.

Precisely from this increasingly strong bond between the two, it would have been born – according to what Corriere della Sera reports – the idea of ​​nominating him in the next elections European con Come on Italy in Campania in 2024. That would not be good news for Fulvio Marthuscellothe strong man of the party in the region close to Antonio Tajani. But the idea on the table comes at a difficult time for the party.

Read also: Fascina against the Fact: “I’m not interested in the FI logo. Silvio commands”

Read also: FI, Berlusconi comes out: “Renzi comes to us, the time has come”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Guosen Securities: Maintain Zhuo Shengwei (300782.SZ) "Buy" rating, profitability remains good, core new products gradually increase in volume_stock channel_securities star

You may also like

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy